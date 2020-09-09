 Song Spotlight: "McQueen Dreams" by Blunts & Blondes, DJ Afterthought, and Wiz Khalifa | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: "McQueen Dreams" by Blunts & Blondes, DJ Afterthought, and Wiz Khalifa

What a surprise it was to start Labor Day weekend with a new tune from Tampa-based DJ Blunts & Blondes and Pittsburgh's DJ Afterthought and Wiz Khalifa.

The song, dubbed "McQueen Dreams," dropped Fri., Sept. 4. And for me, an EDM lover who's tapped into the Pittsburgh music scene, it was like a colliding of worlds. Yes, it made sense that hip-hop DJ Afterthought, who has a studio at ID Labs, where Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang have recorded, would know each other; it was their connection to Blunts & Blondes that raised questions.

But, the wubby bass musician Blunts & Blondes is known for being a stoner, as is Wiz, and DJ Afterthought has ventured into the wonky electronic/dance genre in the past. It's all coming together!


In "McQueen Dreams," Blunts & Blondes brings the wonky drop, Wiz has the rhymes, and DJ Afterthought provides the danceable beat. The three come together to create a bass-shaking anthem to nights out partying with friends.

“Bad bitches, good weed. This gon’ be a long night," sings Wiz in his signature vocals.


Since we can't partake in nights out right now, we'll just have to listen to this song instead. 

