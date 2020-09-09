Song Spotlight: "McQueen Dreams" by Blunts & Blondes, DJ Afterthought, and Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang have recorded, would know each other; it was their connection to

Blunts & Blondes that raised questions.





Blunts & Blondes is known for being a stoner, as is Wiz, and DJ Afterthought has ventured into the wonky electronic/dance genre in the past. It's all coming together!





Announcing a track with a good homie and a rap legend tomorrow... ⬛️🟨 — BLUNTS & BLONDES (@bluntsnblondes) August 30, 2020





"McQueen Dreams,"

Blunts & Blondes brings the wonky drop, Wiz has the rhymes, and

DJ Afterthought provides the danceable beat. T

he three come together to create a bass-shaking anthem to nights out partying with friends.



“Bad bitches, good weed. This gon’ be a long night," sings Wiz in his signature vocals.



