Song Spotlight: "McQueen Dreams" by Blunts & Blondes, DJ Afterthought, and Wiz Khalifa

The song, dubbed "McQueen Dreams," dropped Fri., Sept. 4. And for me, an EDM lover who's tapped into the Pittsburgh music scene, it was like a colliding of worlds. Yes, it made sense that hip-hop DJ Afterthought, who has a studio at ID Labs, where Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang have recorded, would know each other; it was their connection to Blunts & Blondes that raised questions.
But, the wubby bass musician Blunts & Blondes is known for being a stoner, as is Wiz, and DJ Afterthought has ventured into the wonky electronic/dance genre in the past. It's all coming together!
Announcing a track with a good homie and a rap legend tomorrow... ⬛️🟨— BLUNTS & BLONDES (@bluntsnblondes) August 30, 2020
In "McQueen Dreams," Blunts & Blondes brings the wonky drop, Wiz has the rhymes, and DJ Afterthought provides the danceable beat. The three come together to create a bass-shaking anthem to nights out partying with friends.
“Bad bitches, good weed. This gon’ be a long night," sings Wiz in his signature vocals.
Since we can't partake in nights out right now, we'll just have to listen to this song instead.