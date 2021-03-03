Song Spotlight: "In the Clouds" by JM the Poet and Plato BLACK

JM raps, “What’s in your mind will not define me” as he floats through the clouds and is quickly pushed out of frame when it is time for Plato BLACK’s verse. JM the Poet also muses that “I will always live on like Kenobi. Know that I will never die if you know me 'cuz I’m keeping my mind on the holy.”
The song is one you’ll want to put on repeat with a beat reminiscent of something you’d hear in a video game. Accompanied with the visuals for the song, this video is a fun, carefree experience. The video can be watched on YouTube or JM’s Instagram, and the song is streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.