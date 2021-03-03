 Song Spotlight: "In the Clouds" by JM the Poet and Plato BLACK | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: "In the Clouds" by JM the Poet and Plato BLACK

By

Single cover art
Single cover art
JM the Poet released a video for the song "In the Clouds" on Feb. 21. The song features JM the Poet and Plato BLACK rapping about persevering in their careers and defying stereotypes about Black men.

JM raps, “What’s in your mind will not define me” as he floats through the clouds and is quickly pushed out of frame when it is time for Plato BLACK’s verse. JM the Poet also muses that “I will always live on like Kenobi. Know that I will never die if you know me 'cuz I’m keeping my mind on the holy.”


The song is one you’ll want to put on repeat with a beat reminiscent of something you’d hear in a video game. Accompanied with the visuals for the song, this video is a fun, carefree experience. The video can be watched on YouTube or JM’s Instagram, and the song is streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.

All Arts+Entertainment »
