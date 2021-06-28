 Song Spotlight: "I LIKE YOU" by BjORDAN and Good Sport | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: "I LIKE YOU" by BjORDAN and Good Sport

By

click to enlarge Single Art for I LIKE YOU by CHARR MORITA - COURTESY OF BJORDAN
courtesy of Bjordan
Single Art for I LIKE YOU by CHARR MORITA
This quick, hot track is great for the summer of dance parties ahead of us.

“I LIKE YOU” by BjORDAN and Good Sport is a 1:36 song that blasts through your speakers. It starts off laced with sharp piano notes then descends into a carnival-like mashup of twists and whirs. It also contains a dialogue between two people, one trying to express their romantic interest to the other, making this the perfect song to send to your summer crush.

Good Sport (Ryan Hizer) is a producer and songwriter living in Pittsburgh. Good Sport's most recent project, Boring Magic, was released by Misra Records in 2020 and has some pop-heavy danceable tracks. BjORDAN (Braden Faisant) is a Pittsburgh-based songwriter who has released quite a few singles and projects, notably the 2017 release PETTY HIT MACHINE.


Good Sport announced the collaboration for “I LIKE YOU” on Twitter, and I couldn’t wait to listen. It’s a fun track and is sure to get some play in the park or at the pool.

Trending

“We Quit”: Several Pittsburgh workplaces have faced dramatic worker shortages
CMU to highlight fascinating faculty and alum with new Cut Pathways podcast
Pa. Senate scuttles home grow amendment, but passes other provisions cleaning up state's medical cannabis law
Squabble over new White Whale mural has some accusing original design of being "too communist"
Port Authority approves fare increase, along with free transfers starting in 2022
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Song Spotlight: "Everywhere" by Lindsay Dragan

By Dani Janae

Lindsay Dragan (front) Eric George (right) and Dave Traugh (back)

Song Spotlight: "Call of the Void" by Disheveled

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Call of the Void" by Disheveled

Song Spotlight: "Heat Check" by Livefromthecity

By Dani Janae

Screenshot from "Heat Check" by Livefromthecity

Song Spotlight: "Do What Now" by Gaadge

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Do What Now" by Gaadge
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Allegheny Overlook celebrates grand opening with a three day series of live music

By Lauryn Nania

Allegheny Overlook celebrates grand opening with a three day series of live music

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra returns to Heinz Hall for its 2021-22 season

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra returns to Heinz Hall for its 2021-22 season

Pittsburgh announces return of free summer concert series with jazz and classical shows

By Lauryn Nania

Jazz band in Riverview Park

Song Spotlight: "Everywhere" by Lindsay Dragan

By Dani Janae

Lindsay Dragan (front) Eric George (right) and Dave Traugh (back)
More »

Readers also liked…

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 23-29, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Jazz band in Riverview Park

Pittsburgh announces return of free summer concert series with jazz and classical shows

By Lauryn Nania

CMU to highlight fascinating faculty and alum with new Cut Pathways podcast

CMU to highlight fascinating faculty and alum with new Cut Pathways podcast

By Amanda Waltz

Downtown Pittsburgh bus stop reopens with "Respect the Space" art installation by Janel Young

Downtown Pittsburgh bus stop reopens with "Respect the Space" art installation by Janel Young

By Dani Janae

Allegheny Overlook celebrates grand opening with a three day series of live music

Allegheny Overlook celebrates grand opening with a three day series of live music

By Lauryn Nania

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation