Song Spotlight: "I LIKE YOU" by BjORDAN and Good Sport

“I LIKE YOU” by BjORDAN and Good Sport is a 1:36 song that blasts through your speakers. It starts off laced with sharp piano notes then descends into a carnival-like mashup of twists and whirs. It also contains a dialogue between two people, one trying to express their romantic interest to the other, making this the perfect song to send to your summer crush.
Good Sport (Ryan Hizer) is a producer and songwriter living in Pittsburgh. Good Sport's most recent project, Boring Magic, was released by Misra Records in 2020 and has some pop-heavy danceable tracks. BjORDAN (Braden Faisant) is a Pittsburgh-based songwriter who has released quite a few singles and projects, notably the 2017 release PETTY HIT MACHINE.
Good Sport announced the collaboration for “I LIKE YOU” on Twitter, and I couldn’t wait to listen. It’s a fun track and is sure to get some play in the park or at the pool.