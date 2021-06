click to enlarge Screenshot from "Heat Check" by Livefromthecity

Pittsburgh rapper Livefromthecity dropped a new song and video this week, and he's bringing the bars and the heat. The song is pure flex, with Live rapping about everything from women to his influence on the local music scene. It is a great song rapped over an unadorned beat so the lyrics can really take center stage."the rap game is in debt to meI'm the reason you make less moneythe way you act over $100when's the last time that you touched money?"The video is shot at the Mellon Institute and features Livefromthecity donning magenta hair and sunglasses. These shots of him rapping are spliced with shots of him at local brewery Old Thunder Brewing. Live teased a collaboration on his Twitter , and I'm excited to see what comes of this team up.You can watch the video for "Heat check" on YouTube.