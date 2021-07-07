Song Spotlight: "Hands Up" by VO2K and Livefromthecity

VO2K has a lengthy collection of songs that he's performed as either the main attraction or a feature. Recently, Livefromthecity has been lending his songwriting capabilities to other Pittsburgh artists like Brittney Chantele.
As Livefromthecity says in the song “this ain’t what they wanted but its just what they needed.” The song is infectious and energetic, and will definitely liven up any cookout or party you attend this season.
At a little under three minutes, the song's playful beat is just what the city needs. It's a party anthem that definitely makes you want to get into the streets and dance.