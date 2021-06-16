Song Spotlight: "Everywhere" by Lindsay Dragan

The song feels big and boundless, Dragan’s voice and the powerful presence of violin make it seem grand. The song is heavy with Americana vibes, but it’s Dragan’s emotional vocal performance that really makes the track.
The lyrics themselves are intense and personal, as Dragan sings:
“Go and put the war away now
You know nobody wins
Look me in the eye
And tell me when you mean something
Tell me is it enough for you?
These rivers of blood
Of children, all innocent
Just to satisfy your gun”
Dragan wrote the staunchly anti-gun violence song with the Parkland school shooting as the backdrop, and her own one-year-old daughter on her mind. "Everywhere" will certainly inspire conversation and introspection wherever you play it.