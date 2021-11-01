 Song Spotlight: "Daydreams" by Jack Swing | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: "Daydreams" by Jack Swing

By

click to enlarge Jack Swing - PHOTO: SHAUNA MILLER
Photo: Shauna Miller
Jack Swing
With their new single “Daydreams,” Pittsburgh’s Jack Swing hits a note with listeners who love this particular blend of funk and rock music. The track feels like a hybrid of these genres, a danceable beat paired with sharp, groovy guitar riffs. The song is sexy and catchy enough to play on repeat throughout the day.

The smooth vocals of Isaiah Ross power through the song. At times cool, and grand at other points, his performance really shows off his range and is clear enough to let the lyrics shine.


“Time will tell why you always find hell in my dome, in my zone.
I'm getting weak in my knees, and you know.
I am sure.
So I'll never cease or change the sheets,
On the chance our minds may meet here,
In my dome.
Tired of walking alone.”


A music video for the song depicts the band, in all of its cool, playing on stage, with Ross playing both himself and a starstruck janitor at the venue. It's a fun video that sees the band flexing their musical prowess as well as their acting chops.


Jack Swing has made a name for itself in the city and beyond, and is definitely worth the hype.

“Daydreams” is now available for streaming on Spotify. The music video can be viewed on YouTube.

Trending

Now Hiring: Book Publishing Assistant, Creative Project Supervisor, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh
GOP Allegheny County Council candidate Joe Wise passes away
FEC complaint over book sales lobbed at GOP Senate hopeful Sean Parnell
Allegheny County requests another extension for local eviction moratorium
Pittsburgh author Brian Broome wins prestigious Kirkus Prize
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Song Spotlight: "OMW" by KELS

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "OMW" by KELS

Song Spotlight: "Chores" by feeble little horse

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Chores" by feeble little horse

Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS (2)

Song Spotlight: "Intertwined" by Nice Rec

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Intertwined" by Nice Rec
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

5 Questions with Sylvan Esso

By Dani Janae

5 Questions with Sylvan Esso

5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols

By Dani Janae

5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols (2)

Soulshowmike reviews Nigel Hall’s Spiritual; debuts new podcast

By Mike Canton

Soulshowmike reviews Nigel Hall’s Spiritual; debuts new podcast
More »

Readers also liked…

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 27- 2, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Brian Broome

Pittsburgh author Brian Broome wins prestigious Kirkus Prize

By Lisa Cunningham

The Velvet Underground doc is as singular, creative, and meandering as its subject

The Velvet Underground doc is as singular, creative, and meandering as its subject

By Owen Gabbey

Pennsylvania ranks No. 1 in movie deaths, and it's all thanks to George A. Romero

Pennsylvania ranks No. 1 in movie deaths, and it's all thanks to George A. Romero

By Amanda Waltz

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation