 Song Spotlight: "Chores" by feeble little horse | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: "Chores" by feeble little horse

By

click to enlarge feeble little horse - PHOTO: COURTESY OF FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE
Photo: Courtesy of feeble little horse
feeble little horse
Frenetic and noisy with an infectious rhythm, “Chores” by feeble little horse is a great song for fall. Listening to it will make you want to pull out your grungiest flannel and head to your nearest basement show. “Chores” comes off of the forthcoming album Hayday, which will be released on Fri., Oct. 22. "Chores" and other songs from the full album are heavy with distortion and buzz.

feeble little horse is a quartet that consists of Sebastian Kinsler, Ryan Walchonski, Jake Kelley, and the recently added vocalist and bassist Lydia Slocum. Kinsler and Walchonski formed the start of the band in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood and, soon after, Kelley was brought on as a drummer. Slocum was added to the lineup in May 2021.

“Chores” is the next single off of the album which will be released on Fri., Oct. 8. Slocum’s vocals alternate between sweet and high-pitched at moments, to deep and vibrating at other sections of the song. The track is just under three minutes, and the quick, urgent guitar gives it the feeling of being on a roller coaster. The lyrics are laced with a scathing humor:


"You should get some new shit baby
I put my name on the leftovers
good boys know to be polite
I'm not surprised
don't you know manners big boy?
you need to do your chores!
you need to clean the floors"


Pittsburgh City Paper got a preview of the full album, and it is full of fast-paced, energetic music that will have you ready to party. There are also more slowed-down tracks on the album, like "Too Much" and "Grace." The lead single off the album "Drama Queen" has an even, almost dead pan vocal performance but is still full with feeble little horses' wild sound.

Until "Chores" is released, get your fix by listening to "Drama Queen" here:

feeble little horse will have their album release show on Fri., Oct. 22 at Rothko House, joined by A Country Western and Natural Rat. Follow the band on Instagram for more information. 

Video

Trending

Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race
Spooky drinks, a restaurant reopens, and more Pittsburgh food news
Pa. GOP lawmaker proposes legalizing adult-use cannabis to fund State Police, community programs
First annual SCREENSHOT: Asia Film Festival embraces a broad range of Asian and diasporic experiences
Pennsylvania breaks records for liquor sales in 2020-21 fiscal year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Song Spotlight , Feeble Little Horse

Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS (2)

Song Spotlight: "Intertwined" by Nice Rec

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Intertwined" by Nice Rec

Song Spotlight: "Half My Fault" by Ghost Hounds

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Half My Fault" by Ghost Hounds

Song Spotlight: "The Billy" by Flower Crown

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "The Billy" by Flower Crown
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS (2)

5 Questions with Julien Baker

By Dani Janae

5 Questions with Julien Baker

Song Spotlight: "Intertwined" by Nice Rec

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Intertwined" by Nice Rec

5 Questions with Jami Morgan of Code Orange

By Tia Bailey

5 Questions with Jami Morgan of Code Orange
More »

Readers also liked…

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 29- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Haunted basement ride brings scares to North Huntingdon

Haunted basement ride brings scares to North Huntingdon

By Tia Bailey

First annual SCREENSHOT: Asia Film Festival embraces a broad range of Asian and diasporic experiences

First annual SCREENSHOT: Asia Film Festival embraces a broad range of Asian and diasporic experiences

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit

The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit

By Tia Bailey

Robbie (voiced by B. Barnabei), Ms. Laurenc (actress Judy Kirby), and Duke (voiced by Steve Rimpici) in CarousHell the 2nd

CarousHell the 2nd is your usual bloody, campy, carousel unicorn revenge movie

By Owen Gabbey

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation