Song Spotlight: "Break Me Down" by Ryan Haynes and Mick Jenkins

Pittsburgh based singer Ryan Haynes’ new single with hip-hop artist Mick Jenkins feels like a carnival ride, and I mean that in a good way. “Break Me Down” is playful and fun, but the lyrics tell a story about being in a relationship that, well, breaks you down. At one point Haynes exclaims “if you love me, then let it go” as “make up your mind” is sung in the background. One thing I really enjoy about the song is the lyrics. They are emotional but catchy, and easy to learn, so you can jam along with Haynes and Jenkins.
Jenkins is a true talent, with songs like "Carefree," and “Communicate” with Ravyn Lenae, as well as a collaboration with Kaytranada called “Gray Area” on the Grammy award winning album Bubba. Jenkins has become a name in the hip-hop community.
“Break Me Down” is a project that is sure to become a hit. The song is now available for streaming on all platforms.