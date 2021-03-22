Song Spotlight: "Bike" by Andrew Chris ft. Dante. and Juice

What I see, what I see, what I see when I get some time?
Didn’t I say, “ohh, what a day, what a day, what a day to cut the workload”?
Can’t work no more
No more, no more, no more, no more No more
No more, no more, no more
So I go, so I go, so I go where it ain’t, no
Watch the official video below:
The song also features performances by Dante. and Juice, with Dante. adding a soulful singing performance and Juice rapping over the beat. This song would be perfect to listen to while you’re driving or biking around the city, where you can really feel the intensity of the wind on your face and in your hair. It’s a cruising song, so whether you’re riding along the river or weaving through the streets, this song is the perfect companion.