Song Spotlight: "Bike" by Andrew Chris ft. Dante. and Juice

click to enlarge Studio Rat album cover

Andrew Chris’ “Bike” is a jazzy song about taking time to relax and get away from the workload of our day-to-day living. Chris plays the guitar and sings over boisterous drums, giving the song energy and bite. Towards the end, a horn comes in and plays a sort of racing back track to the video that accompanies the song. The video is a fun montage of Chris biking around Pittsburgh, hitting some of the most popular trails and stopping to play his guitar at points. Chris croons:What I see, what I see, what I see when I get some time?Didn’t I say, “ohh, what a day, what a day, what a day to cut the workload”?Can’t work no moreNo more, no more, no more, no more No moreNo more, no more, no moreSo I go, so I go, so I go where it ain’t, noWatch the official video below:The song also features performances by Dante. and Juice, with Dante. adding a soulful singing performance and Juice rapping over the beat. This song would be perfect to listen to while you’re driving or biking around the city, where you can really feel the intensity of the wind on your face and in your hair. It’s a cruising song, so whether you’re riding along the river or weaving through the streets, this song is the perfect companion.