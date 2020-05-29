 Song Review: Kahone Concept's 'Maybe' | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Review: Kahone Concept's 'Maybe'

By

click to enlarge maybe_kahone_concept.jpg

Ben Orrvick, aka Kahone Concept, started out the year with a bang. His first single of 2020, "Attention Addict," was streamed over 100,000 times on Spotify, and garnered the attention local music outlets WYEP and 105.9 The X, among others. So expectations were high for the newest release from the artist.

"Maybe," which dropped today, does not disappoint. Where "Attention Addict" is sunny and light, "Maybe" is a cloudy Pittsburgh day. The indie-pop track opens with a somber tone and a simple, synth-fused keyboard.

"Stood on a ledge / Jump then take three deep breathes in / I land right on a couch / This is where it begins," sings Orrvick.

When drums kick in after the chorus, "Maybe I am not the man you see," the song picks up a bit. Orrvick is coming to terms with himself. Maybe his brain has been playing tricks on him. Maybe if the partner he is singing to would listen, things could get better.


"Maybe" erupts at the end with a sweeping harmony, driving guitar, and indie-rock tingles. Maybe he and his partner talk it out, maybe they don't, but either way, it seems Orrvick has healed a part of himself by simply writing and releasing the song.

Speaking of...

Don't get it twisted, Sierra Sellers is 'Grown'

By Jordan Snowden

'Grown' cover art

MP3 Monday: Kahone Concept

By Meg Fair

Kahone Concept
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh Women’s Music Festival, Clinton Clegg, and more livestreams happening in Pittsburgh this weekend

By Jordan Snowden

Clinton Clegg

New releases from Pk Delay, Good Sport, and more

By Jordan Snowden

Life on Expert cover art

The Gateway Clipper Fleet brings daily concerts starting Tue., May 26

By Jordan Snowden

The Gateway Clipper boats docked at Station Square

Same's debut album was five years in the making, and it shows

By Jordan Snowden

Same's debut album was five years in the making, and it shows
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 27- 2, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Sophia Fang with postcards from her Painting Main project

Sophia Fang supports small businesses with postcard project, Painting Main

By Amanda Waltz

Clinton Clegg

Pittsburgh Women’s Music Festival, Clinton Clegg, and more livestreams happening in Pittsburgh this weekend

By Jordan Snowden

Abi Falcioni, owner of Perrico Plant Co., inside her Lawrenceville shop

How to grow your happiness with indoor foliage

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation