Some of the craziest storm images from this past weekend in Pittsburgh

A car just ahead of me nearly floated away at the underpass linking #Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill exit to I-376 on-ramp.



As I headed back & warned other drivers to turn around bc of flooding, some asked, “Well, how flooded is it? … Like, totally flooded?” #TurnAroundDontDrown https://t.co/geiXKwiRRK pic.twitter.com/uRCCngjRzJ