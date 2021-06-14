 Some of the craziest storm images from this past weekend in Pittsburgh | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Some of the craziest storm images from this past weekend in Pittsburgh

By

Screenshot of video of a driver moving through floodwaters in Greenfield
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Screenshot of video of a driver moving through floodwaters in Greenfield
On June 13, Pittsburgh and its surroundings were hit by very intense storms bringing a deluge of rain, high winds, and even hailstones. Property damage was widespread and tens of thousands of Pittsburghers lost power, and many still haven’t gotten power back. Some parts of the region received around 2 feet of rainfall in a very short amount of time.

Naturally, with the region’s well-known hills and valleys, this lead to flash floods in several different locations, some landslides, fallen trees, and a lot of debris being swept away. The storm also appeared suddenly, so several drivers were met with roads filled with water.

Here are some of the most eye-popping images from the storm:


What appears to be a fuel tank was swept away into the Ohio River near the West End Bridge, as captured by beloved Pittsburgh photograph Dave DiCello. Another twitter user appears to have captured video of the same fuel tank floating down Sawmill Run through the Seldom Seen Greenway in Beechview.

A red Jeep got caught in deep water on an on ramp to I-376 in Squirrel Hill. The water eventually turned the vehicle sideways and pushed in against the retaining wall.

This on ramp in Squirrel Hill was also home to more car casualties, as TribLive reporter Natasha Lindstrom captured drivers reversing out of the flood waters, and turning around to avoid the rising tide.


Another vehicle became stuck in the Bates Street on ramp onto I-376 in Oakland. According to a twitter user, the driver and her dog were stuck in flood waters for a time, but she and the dog made it to safety.

The intersection of Reynolds and Murtland streets in Point Breeze flooded with water for a time, creating a pond-like atmosphere in the East End neighborhood.

Point Breeze was hit particularly hard by the storm, as photos from Pittsburgh Public School board member Pam Harbin show multiple trees that were felled by the storm, including one that appears to have struck a parked vehicle.
Pittsburgh City Paper photographer Jared Wickerham captured images of a tree and power line that fell in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood, which effectively shut down a section of Greenfield Avenue.
click to enlarge Fallen tree and power line at the intersection of Montclair Street and Greenfield Avenue, in Greenfield on June 13. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Fallen tree and power line at the intersection of Montclair Street and Greenfield Avenue, in Greenfield on June 13.

