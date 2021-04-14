Solevo Wellness offers personalized treatments for anxiety | Medical marijuana for anxiety

In July 2019, anxiety disorders were approved conditions for medical marijuana use in the state of Pennsylvania. The cannabis compound known as cannabidiol (CBD) has been shown to offer substantial benefits for people suffering from a variety of anxiety disorders. Not only does research and evidence suggest that CBD counteracts THC’s adverse effects, but accumulating evidence from human experimental, clinical, and epidemiological studies suggests CBD has powerful anti-anxiety properties. When administered acutely (“as needed”), medical marijuana and anxiety (namely, CBD) has shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and may be beneficial to treat and improve a number of anxiety-related disorders. This is where Solevo Wellness can help.
Solevo Wellness is a medical marijuana dispensary based in Pittsburgh that is dedicated to providing medical marijuana solutions for Pennsylvanians certified with serious medical conditions approved by the PA Department of Health, including anxiety. They currently have 3 convenient locations in Squirrel Hill, Cranberry Twp., and Washington, PA.
Anxiety can be very difficult to deal with. Regardless of the severity of the case, an anxiety disorder makes usually simple activities feel like insurmountable tasks. People who suffer from anxiety typically experience both emotional and even physical symptoms including feelings of apprehension or dread, feeling tense or jumpy, pounding or racing heart and shortness of breath to name a few.
There are many types of anxiety disorders, and each may have different symptoms. Symptoms arising from excessive fear and anxiety occur in a number of neuropsychiatric disorders, including Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder (PD), Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), phobias, and more. Anxiety disorders are one of the most common mental health concerns in the United States. It has been shown that marijuana, specifically CBD-dominant strains, can offer temporary relief for anxiety. Solevo Wellness offers many different CBD-dominate strains, THC-dominant strains and even strains with a balanced cannabinoid and terpene profile so that you, with guidance from your pharmacist or PCC, can select a strain that is best for you.
The relief Solevo Wellness can offer doesn’t stop there. They also offer a broad range of medicine for chronic pain, PTSD, terminal illnesses, and more. In total, there are 23 conditions that, according to The Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act, allows PA residents to obtain medical marijuana. Solevo Wellness partners with local physicians for certifications and recertifications via telehealth and offers guidance and support to their patients throughout the whole process to obtain medical marijuana.
Solevo Wellness even offers each New Patients a 10% discount on their entire order during their first and second visit.
There are other ways to stay up to date on the latest medical marijuana news, events, and promotions from Solevo Wellness as well. When you sign up for their Newsletter, you can receive these important updates right to your inbox.
Nothing is more important to Solevo Wellness than your health. They have options available to purchase medical marijuana online for patients who register with their Online Reserve system. As always, PA Medical Marijuana cardholders, including first-time patients, may walk in at any Solevo Wellness location without an appointment.
Be sure to follow Solevo Wellness on Instagram at @Solevo.Wellness and on Facebook.