Smoothie King: Smoothies with a Purpose and a Job with a Purpose

Locally owned and operated by Elizabeth Szabo and Jeremy Haley, Smoothie King in Wexford and Bridgeville have strived to develop a cohesive team of individuals who love what they do, feel respected, are empowered in their roles, and are committed to fostering exceptional guest experiences.
This is your chance to join a winning team, as Smoothie King was named FIRST PLACE in the Best Smoothie and Juice Bar Category in Pittsburgh City Paper’s “Best Of Pittsburgh” 2020 reader’s poll.
“We want to provide an exceptional experience for our team as well as our guests. It’s no secret that there are a lot of job opportunities out there right now, especially within the food and beverage industry,” Szabo says. “But Smoothie King is a unique place to build your career. We’re making smoothies; there are no grills, no grease, no fryers, there’s no cooking, and no unreasonable hours.”
Smoothie King’s menu is divided into categories by Purpose: “Stay Slim,” “Get Fit,” “Be Well,” and “Take a Break” blends. Despite the voluminous menu and wide variety of smoothie options available, Smoothie King is able to streamline its operations with a recipe management engine so no memorization is required.
“If you can follow simple step-by-step instructions and portion accurately, you can make a smoothie. A great personality is what we are really looking for. The rest we can train you on,” says Szabo. “If you have a smile, we want you,” concurs Haley.
With more than 1,300 locations and over 45 years of brand equity, Smoothie King continues to carve out a niche market in the food and beverage industry. Smoothie King smoothies are made with countless combinations of fruits, veggies, supplements, and enhancers for endless ways to Rule the Day. Each blend is crafted to help customers achieve their health and fitness goals, using whole fruits and organic veggies, athlete-friendly proteins, and other wholesome ingredients — never any syrups or artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.
Jeremy Haley, who worked for SKFI, Inc. as a Senior Software Engineer before joining Szabo’s team in Pittsburgh, is also a seasoned restaurant industry veteran with many years of experience in other quick-serve concepts. Haley’s past experiences in the food and beverage industry have given him an even greater appreciation for the unique environment at Smoothie King.
“What I love about Smoothie King is our mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle; it’s a wonderful place to work,” says Haley. “Every single day you come in and learn something new that is going to help you in your future. Smoothie King is as much fun as you can have while you’re at work.”
Smoothie King is seeking candidates who are: outgoing, team players, comfortable speaking with guests, and excited about the brand and its mission to inspire people to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.
See what local customers have to say about Smoothie King’s staff:
- “Great tasting smoothies - Staff was informative and helpful to a first-time customer.” – A.P.
- “Love this place. Glad I found it. Staff was amazing, helpful and patient!” - R.S.
- “Staff is friendly, smoothies are delicious - had this down south, so happy its up here now.” – Adrian
- “You can get some really healthy fresh smoothies here! And the staff is so nice and helpful!” – Dajah
- “Great customer service; offered help with menu, great tasting smoothie…” – E.G.
- “My favorite place in the world. Wonderful people work there and the smoothies are delicious!” – L.K.
- “The nicest people ever” –C.B.
- “I love the smoothies here but should out to the customer service… always so polite and awesome.” – M.N.
- “Keep up the great work guys… impressive speed of service and never ceasing high quality and integrity of its workers.” – L.S.
Smoothie King offers up to $15 an hour, based on experience and availability, plus tips, and employees receive a free smoothie each shift. Employees, if eligible, may receive a gas reimbursement when traveling to the store outside of a certain radius.
Smoothie King is open seven days a week, 7 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday; 8 am to 9 pm Saturday; and 9 am to 8 pm Sunday. They are urgently seeking full-time Managers and Team Members, particularly for weekday daytime shifts, but also always need part-time help for evenings and weekends.
“We are dedicated to finding the right people to join our team. We aren’t just a team, we are family. This is the perfect role for someone who is passionate about hospitality and serving a product you can believe in.”
Interested applicants can apply at www.smoothiekingpa.com for either Pittsburgh area Smoothie King location, located in Wexford at 11199 Perry Highway, or Bridgeville at 1025 Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.