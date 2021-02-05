Smoothie King offers customizable options to fit your health and fitness goals

Smoothie King’s purpose-driven menu is divided into categories to help each guest find the perfect blend to meet their health and nutrition objectives.
Slim Blends, ranging from only 150 calories to just over 300 calories in 20 oz, are intended to help you stay on track. When you want to feel full and satisfied while watching calories, try replacing a meal with a Slim Blend, like one of the Metabolism Boost or Greek yogurt smoothies! Add the Diet Down enhancer to help metabolize carbs, burn fat, and keep you fuller longer.
Fitness Blends are protein rich to help you fuel up or recover faster. The Gladiator smoothie offers 45 grams of protein with your choice of protein flavor (chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry) and two fruits, veggies, or other options like peanut butter or almond butter. Additional highlights from the Fitness section include Keto Champ smoothies, each containing less than 9 grams of net carbs in 20 oz; High Intensity Workout smoothies, which are blended with a proprietary paleo protein that includes FITAID; and The Hulk, a longtime guest favorite that tastes like a milkshake and is intended to help supplement a calorie deficit or for someone looking to bulk up in the gym. The Muscle Builder enhancer — a blend of 100% pure Creatine Monohydrate, L-Glutamine, and Taurine to support lean muscle growth — is the perfect complement to a Fitness Blend, especially before or after a workout.
Wellness Blends include many veggie and vitamin-rich options. Here, you’ll find vegan meal replacement smoothies, which are blended with Sunwarrior Tribe plant-based protein. The Daily Warrior, created in partnership with the American Cancer Society, is a great option for guests looking for a calorie-dense, yet nutrient-rich smoothie. There are a variety of other specialty blends under the Wellness heading, including the Immune Builder smoothies, although the Immune Support enhancer can be added to any smoothie on the menu. Pure Recharge smoothies contain over 140 grams of caffeine in 20 oz, or feel free to add Pure Recharge to any smoothie to instantly turn your blend into an energy drink! Try adding a Probiotic or Multivitamin to get even more out of your Wellness Blend.
Break Time Blends are purposefully blended to help you reward yourself or simply enjoy the day for those who are not looking for a meal replacement or high protein drink. Here, you’ll find a variety of fruity smoothies and other tasty treats. The Angel Food, a classic strawberry banana smoothie, is Smoothie King’s number one bestseller! Make sure to try the Banana Boat with peanut butter or one of the other countless fruity options in this category like the Pineapple Surf or Berry Punch.
Smoothie King’s sizes are generous, ranging from 20 ounce to 40 ounce for a large, but there are also a handful of 12 ounce options for kids under the Kids Cups section.
Download the Smoothie King Healthy Rewards app for $2 off your first order and continue to earn points with every purchase! The Healthy Rewards app also provides online ordering and delivery (within range) options, and both Pittsburgh locations offer drive-thru service.
Named FIRST PLACE Best Smoothie and Juice Bar in Pittsburgh City Paper’s “Best Of Pittsburgh” reader’s poll in 2020, Smoothie King has two convenient locations, in Wexford at 11199 Perry Highway, and Bridgeville at 1025 Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.