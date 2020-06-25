 Smallman Galley leaves the Strip, Alexander's closes for good, and other Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Smallman Galley leaves the Strip, Alexander's closes for good, and other Pittsburgh food news

By

CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP photo: Maggie Weaver

The food industry has been in a constant state of change for the past few months. Rules about occupancy, alcohol, social distancing, and mask requirements have shifted with each new phase in Pennsylvania's pandemic response plan. And with coronavirus cases on the rise again, it's likely more changes are to come. Since it's hard to keep track of everything, here's a list of recent openings, closings, and other food news for Pittsburgh's restaurant scene. 

Openings

Smallman Galley
The popular restaurant incubator has announced that it's moving off Smallman Street, out of the Strip District, and into Bakery Square. This move is part of “big changes” for both the Galley Group and Bakery Square.

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
Gaucho’s much-anticipated Downtown location is finally open. The Argentinian eatery has taken over the former home of Six Penn Kitchen on Penn Ave., and is now serving takeout from a limited menu.

Black Lotus Pizza
Bloomfield residents can now eat and play board games at Black Lotus Pizza, occupying the former Fox’s Den Pizza on Penn Ave. Keep an eye out for in-house Dungeons & Dragons games, among other events, to come. 

Choolaah
Fast-casual Indian spot Choolaah has opened its second, local branch in Robinson.

Pizzeria Davide
The beloved pizza made famous at DiAnoia’s Eatery got its own restaurant last year and now has expanded to a second location. Grab one of Pizzeria Davide’s old-world or New York-style slices in Robinson.

Union Brothers Brewing
Union Brothers Brewing is now pouring fresh drafts at its brand-new brewpub in Harmony.

Wigle Whiskey Tasting Room and Restaurant
Wigle recently renovated its distillery into a gorgeous, full-service restaurant and taproom. Take a tour through its small museum, eat a good meal, and of course, grab a drink in their fresh, new space.

Dagu Rice Noodle
Chinese chain restaurant Dagu Rice Noodle opened in early May in the Squirrel Hill spot most recently occupied by The Magic Noodle.

1700 Penn
The inside of Pennsylvania Libations’ wine store and Helltown Brewing’s taproom isn’t open yet, but they are running an outdoor beer garden in the Strip District every weekend.

Closures

Alexander's Italian Bistro
After 60 years of service, this Bloomfield institution closed its doors for good in early May.

The Original Hot Dog Shop
Oakland’s beloved hot dog shop, fondly called “The O,” announced its closure in late April. Since then, there have been rumors that Pittsburgh-native Mark Cuban is attempting to purchase the 60-year-old staple.

The Twisted Frenchman
Andrew Garbarino is retiring his six-year-old French restaurant, The Twisted Frenchman, and transforming the space into a refined chophouse named Grazing Rights.

Union Standard
Downtown staple Union Standard has closed, according to a statement on its website.

