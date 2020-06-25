Smallman Galley leaves the Strip, Alexander's closes for good, and other Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge CP photo: Maggie Weaver

The food industry has been in a constant state of change for the past few months. Rules about occupancy, alcohol, social distancing, and mask requirements have shifted with each new phase in Pennsylvania's pandemic response plan. And with coronavirus cases on the rise again, it's likely more changes are to come. Since it's hard to keep track of everything, here's a list of recent openings, closings, and other food news for Pittsburgh's restaurant scene.



Openings

The popular restaurant incubator has announced that it's moving off Smallman Street, out of the Strip District, and into Bakery Square. This move is part of “big changes” for both the Galley Group and Bakery Square.

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

Gaucho’s much-anticipated Downtown location is finally open. The Argentinian eatery has taken over the former home of Six Penn Kitchen on Penn Ave., and is now serving takeout from a limited menu.

Black Lotus Pizza

Bloomfield residents can now eat and play board games at Black Lotus Pizza, occupying the former Fox’s Den Pizza on Penn Ave. Keep an eye out for in-house Dungeons & Dragons games, among other events, to come.

Choolaah

Fast-casual Indian spot Choolaah has opened its second, local branch in Robinson.

Pizzeria Davide

The beloved pizza made famous at DiAnoia’s Eatery got its own restaurant last year and now has expanded to a second location. Grab one of Pizzeria Davide’s old-world or New York-style slices in Robinson.

Union Brothers Brewing

Union Brothers Brewing is now pouring fresh drafts at its brand-new brewpub in Harmony.

Wigle Whiskey Tasting Room and Restaurant

Wigle recently renovated its distillery into a gorgeous, full-service restaurant and taproom. Take a tour through its small museum, eat a good meal, and of course, grab a drink in their fresh, new space.

Dagu Rice Noodle

Chinese chain restaurant Dagu Rice Noodle opened in early May in the Squirrel Hill spot most recently occupied by The Magic Noodle.

1700 Penn

The inside of Pennsylvania Libations’ wine store and Helltown Brewing’s taproom isn’t open yet, but they are running an outdoor beer garden in the Strip District every weekend.

Closures

Alexander's Italian Bistro

After 60 years of service, this Bloomfield institution closed its doors for good in early May.

The Original Hot Dog Shop

Oakland’s beloved hot dog shop, fondly called “The O,” announced its closure in late April. Since then, there have been rumors that Pittsburgh-native Mark Cuban is attempting to purchase the 60-year-old staple.

The Twisted Frenchman

Andrew Garbarino is retiring his six-year-old French restaurant, The Twisted Frenchman, and transforming the space into a refined chophouse named Grazing Rights.

Union Standard

Downtown staple Union Standard has closed, according to a statement on its website.