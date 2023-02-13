6 Best Online Slot Sites in the UK in 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper





With a large number of new slot sites available, it can be challenging for players to find the best sites that are both secure and offer a good selection of games. In this article, we will guide you through selecting the top slot sites in the UK based on reliability, bonuses, RTP rate, and more. Whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer to the world of online gambling, this article will provide valuable insights to help you make informed decisions.

Let's look at the top online sites in the UK:

RedDogCasino - Best Online Slots Site Overall HallMarkCasino - Best Casino Site for Instant-Play Games WildCasino - Best Online Casino Site for Game Variety VegasRush - Best for Mobile Slots BetOnline - Best Slot Site for the Highest Payouts DraftKings - Best Slot Site for No Deposit Bonus

6 Casinos Reviewed to Play Slots Online in the UK

We will examine six popular casino sites for playing slots online in the UK. We will look at each casino's slot games, RTP rates, slot bonuses, reputation, highlights, overall user experience, banking options, visuals, and more.

Red Dog Casino - Best Online Slots Site Overall

Highlights

Only valid once

Bonus code: MJOLNIR20

20 free spins on Asgard slots

$10-30 minimum deposit (depends on the method)

3X maximum cashout deposit

Wagering requirements are 50x the deposit bonus

Pros

Wide range of classic slot games and other casino games

Generous welcome bonus, free spins, and other casino bonuses

Multiple payment methods available

Reliable customer support





Cons

Limited options for live casino games





Number of Slots

Users may choose from more than 200 RTG (RealTime Gaming) slots, video poker, table games, and specialty releases in the game selection.



RTP Rate

Red Dog Casino has an impressive RTP rate of 97.5% – this means you have a high chance of winning.



Visuals

Red Dog Casino’s Asgard is a slot game with a Norse mythology theme. The game's visuals feature bright, punchy, cartoonish colors that bring a lively and engaging atmosphere.



Bonuses and Promotions

The bonuses and promotions offered at Red Dog Casino are generous, with free spins, bonus spins, and welcome bonuses sometimes amounting to $12,000. This can give players extra value and boost their bankroll as soon as they join the site.





Banking Options



Red Dog Casino offers a range of payment methods for players. These options include credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and other mainstream crypto-currencies. The time limits for processing payments vary from a few minutes to one day. The minimum deposit and withdrawal limits range from $10 to unlimited, depending on the specific payment method and the player's status at the casino.





Game Variety

Red Dog Casino offers its players a wide range of game options. Games include classic slots, video slots, mobile slots, scratch cards, board games, card games, roulettes, and many more.

Casino Overview

Launched in 2019, Red Dog is one of the best and most reliable online casinos on the internet. The site has a vast game library powered by Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming. Since its inception, Red Dog has rapidly established a reputation as an exciting and dependable online casino. It has over 150 different games, with the majority of them dedicated to online slots.

HallMarkCasino - Best Casino Site for Instant-Play Games

Highlights

Bonus Code: STAYFROSTY110

No minimum deposit needed

Wagering requirements are 20x the deposit bonus

Pros

No deposit bonus needed

Offers a VIP program

Reasonable wagering requirements

Wide range of online casino bonuses

Cons

Low maximum payout

Number of Slots

Hallmark Casino has a large selection of slots games with over 150 titles. The casino's diverse slot games collection are divided into categories to make it easier for players to find and access their desired game.

RTP Rate

The RTP rate for Hallmark Casino’s slot game Stay Frosty is 96.21%. This RTP is considered a good payback for an online slot game.

Visuals

Hallmark Casino has different themed games throughout the year. For example, the Stay Frosty game has a Christmas theme. The game features symbols associated with Christmas, like a snowman, reindeer, snow, and Christmas lights, adding to the festive atmosphere of the game. Overall, the Stay Frosty game has a warm and inviting visual design that is sure to appeal to players who enjoy a festive theme.

Bonuses and Promotions

Hallmark Casino has a variety of bonus features. These include a generous no-deposit, free spins, bonus spins, and first-deposit welcome bonuses. In addition, the casino has a VIP program that rewards players for their loyalty. Overall, the promotional offers at Hallmark Casino are competitive with those of other online casinos. These bonuses are a compelling reason for players to choose the casino.

Banking Options

The platform accepts Bitcoin wallets like Bread Wallet for iOS, Mycellium for Android, and Electrum for desktop users. You can also use credit and debit cards, bank and wire transfers, and person-to-person transactions. Withdrawals can be made using Bitcoin, bank checks, or wire transfers.

Game Variety

Hallmark Casino offers a wide variety of more than 100 casino games, all exciting and enjoyable to play. Well-known game developers like RIVAL, BetSoft, Saucify, and Dragon Gaming provide Hallmark’s games. There are numerous slot games and versions of roulette, blackjack, video poker, specialty games, and baccarat.

Casino Overview

Hallmark Casino has been an online gambling operator in business since 2006. It is powered by Total Software Solutions SLR, a software development company based in Costa Rica that operates several other online casinos. The casino offers a wide range of state-of-the-art games, diversified bonus features, a VIP program, and various payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. With these features and an excellent reputation, it is no surprise that Hallmark Casino is a popular choice for online casino players.

WildCasino - Best Online Casino Site for Game Variety

Highlights

Bonus Code: CCMYRICH5

Minimum deposit of $20

Max bonus betting limit of 100$

Players can get 100% match bonus funds

30X wagering requirements

Pros

Offers multiple payment methods

User-friendly website

Has tons of mobile slots

Good customer service

Cons

Fees for some withdrawals

Number of Slots

WildCasino has a large selection of slot titles, with over 300 casino games available. These include a range of interactive 5-reel slots, 3D video slots, and more from studios like BetSoft and Nucleus Gaming.

RTP Rate

The RTP (Return to Player) rate for the Buffalo Bounty game is 96.03%.

Visuals

Wild Casino’s Buffalo Bounty is a casino game that takes players to the grassland to discover nature. This online slot game boasts superb visuals and a relaxing outdoor setting that perfectly reflects the magnificence and charm of the American West. Players who enjoy wide-open plains, exotic creatures, and nature will undoubtedly find it appealing. The scenery of mountains, rivers, and forests adds an authentic touch while a Western-style soundtrack plays in the background.

Bonuses and Promotions

Wild Casino offers more generous first-time deposit bonuses, free spins, and bonus spins than most online casinos. Their welcome bonus wagering requirements are also relatively low, making it easier for players to meet the requirements and cash out their bonuses.

Banking Options

Wild Casino has 27 banking options, including over a dozen cryptocurrency options. These options make it easy for players to find a convenient and secure method for depositing and withdrawing funds. Cryptocurrencies, in particular, offer fast and fee-free transactions, making them a good choice for players looking to move money in and out of their accounts quickly. However, it's worth noting that Wild Casino does charge high fees for some methods, such as credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid gift cards. These fees can be as much as 9.75% of the deposit amount.

Game Variety

Wild Casino has a large and diverse game library featuring over 360 slot titles, 14 RNG blackjack games, 17 video poker games, and much more. The casino works with top software developers like RealTime Gaming, Microgaming, BetSoft, and Rival to bring players the best in online casino gaming.

Casino Overview

Wild Casino is one of the best online casinos available in the industry. Although the parent company of Wild Casino began operating in the online casino industry in 1991, the casino only recently went live. The Panama Gaming Commission has granted them an official license. With more than 360 slot games, classic casino table games, blackjack, poker, video poker, and two live dealer lobbies, Wild Casino has a lot to offer in terms of bonuses and game variety.

VegasRush - Best for Mobile Slots

Highlights

Bonus Code: NEW100

No minimum deposit

Players can cash out a max bet of $100

50X wagering requirements

Pros

Offers mobile slots

Large slot games selection

VIP club

Refer-a-friend program

Cons

Limited banking options

Number of Slots

Vegas Rush Casino offers a large selection of games, with over 120 online slot machines available from software developers Betsoft and Rival Gaming. Players can choose from many themes and features, from classic to modern 3D slots. There is something for everyone in this extensive collection.

RTP Rate

El Mariachi is a slot game with an RTP (return to player) of 95.43%.

Visuals

Vegas Rush’s El Mariachi is a slot game with visually striking graphics that draw inspiration from the classic blockbuster Desperados. The game is set in a Mexican saloon, featuring characters like Antonio Banderas and Selma Hayek. It fully immerses players in a lively and colorful atmosphere.

Bonuses and Promotions

New players can take advantage of four welcome bonuses when they make their first deposit of at least $10. These welcome bonuses include free chips and deposit match offers of up to 1300% on the first four deposits. In addition to this welcome bonus, Vegas Rush rewards frequent players with free chips, free spins, and other promotions. Players can also earn PLAY POINTS by playing at the casino, which you can use to upgrade to a VIP account with additional benefits.

Banking Options

Vegas Rush Casino accepts Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals from players worldwide. In addition to its cryptocurrency support, the casino also accepts credit card deposits and offers deposit match welcome bonuses to new players.

Game Variety

Vegas Rush Casino offers a Las Vegas-style gaming experience with a large selection of over 120 games from Betsoft and Rival Gaming. In addition to slots, the casino has a table games section featuring popular games like roulette, pontoon, blackjack, and a video poker section. There is a soft games section with a virtual racebook and scratchcards for players looking for something different.

Casino Overview

Vegas Rush Casino is an online casino that aims to provide players with a gaming experience inspired by the bright lights and excitement of Las Vegas. The casino's games are developed by Real Time Gaming, one of the leading software providers in the industry. Vegas Rush Casino is licensed in Costa Rica and allows players to play their favorite games anytime, anywhere.

BetOnline - Best Slot Site for the Highest Payouts

Highlights

Bonus Code: NCAA22

Minimum deposit of $50

100% up to $1,000

14X wagering requirements

Pros

Has an FAQs section

Plenty of bonus features

New website design

24/7 customer service

Cons

Credit card transaction fees

Number of Slots

BetOnline's game selection includes approximately 200 different casino games, with a focus on slots. Players can choose from more than 100 slot games, ranging from classic to more modern five-reel. BetOnline games boast exciting features and bonus rounds with the chance to win free spins.

RTP Rate

Bet Online’s NCAA game has a 96.8% RTP rate.

Visuals

The NCAA Reload casino game has a bold and vibrant visual style, with a predominantly red color scheme and a strong football theme. The graphics and animations are crisp and well-designed, creating an immersive and exciting gaming experience.

Bonuses and Promotions

New casino customers can claim a generous welcome bonus of $3,000 while returning players can take advantage of deposit match offers, free spins, and other bonus funds. Sports bettors can also claim a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 on their first deposit and participate in ongoing contests.

Banking Options

Bet Online Casino offers a wide range of banking options, including support for cryptocurrencies. Players can choose from 10 options for deposits and eight options for payouts, with relatively few fees. However, credit card deposits are subject to a $6 fee, and collecting a payout via check carries a fee of $50 or 3%. While cryptocurrencies offer a convenient and fee-free option for banking at Bet Online Casino, using a credit card can be more of a hassle and carries higher fees.

Game Variety

Bet Online.ag offers a wide range of casino games. The casino features traditional games like blackjack and roulette, as well as more unique games like craps and keno. They also offer live casino games and a variety of video poker and slot machine options. BetOnline.ag caters to all types of casino players, making it a one-stop destination for all your online gaming needs.

Casino Overview

Bet Online Casino is an online casino site operating since 2000. Initially offering sports betting options to American players, the site has since expanded to various countries with a full range of casino games, including live dealer options and a poker room. Based in Costa Rica, Bet Online Casino is a popular destination for players looking for a wide range of betting options.

DraftKings - Best Slot Site for No Deposit Bonus

Highlights

New customer bonus

No code needed

100% match up to $2,000 on first deposit

$50 Free credits or custom VIP offers

Available for ALL games

Pros

Wide range of games

Easy to use platform

Safe and secure

Has a mobile app

Cons

Does not offer cryptocurrency payment methods

Number of Slots

Draft Kings Casino offers a large selection of online slots for players to choose from, with over 700 options available. These slots include a range of themes and features, such as classic fruit machine style games, video slots with immersive storylines, and progressive jackpot games with the chance to win huge prizes. With so many choices, players are sure to find a slot game that suits their interests and preferences at Draft Kings Casino.

RTP Rate

Draft King’s game Blood Suckers 2 is a highly lucrative slot game with a generous RTP (return to player) of 96.94%.

Visuals

The visuals in Blood Suckers 2, developed by NetEnt, are dark and ominous, perfectly capturing the vampire theme of the game. Players are transported to an abandoned castle where they must brave the dangers within and face off against a formidable demon to uncover the hidden family treasure of the vampiress Amilia. The graphics are highly detailed and immersive, adding to the thrill of the gameplay.

Bonuses and Promotions

This is among the best online slot sites to offer a variety of bonuses and promotions to reward players for their loyalty. These may include a welcome bonus for new players, deposit bonuses to encourage players to add funds to their accounts, and loyalty rewards for regular players. DraftKings Casino may also offer promotions that are themed around specific games or events, such as free spins when you play slots online or special blackjack bonuses.

Banking Options

This slots site offers a variety of banking options, including Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal, to make it easy for players to deposit and withdraw funds from their accounts. The casino does not charge fees for adding funds to your account and typically processes withdrawal requests within one to five days. This allows players to manage their accounts and access their money quickly.

Game Variety

Draft Kings Casino offers a wide range of gaming options for players to enjoy. The casino features over 700 online slots powered by leading software providers like Red Tiger and NetEnt. In addition to slots, Draft Kings Casino offers a variety of classic table games, such as blackjack and roulette, as well as live casino experiences. The casino is also known for its sportsbook, which allows players to place bets on various sports events.

Casino Overview

Draft Kings Casino is a well-known online casino and sports book founded in 2012. It is well-liked by UK players and offers a wide range of casino games, including classic options and exciting slot games. The casino works with top software developers to provide high-quality gaming experiences for its players.

How We Chose the Best Online Slots in the UK

To determine the best online slots in the UK, we considered various important factors. Our criteria included everything from' licensing to customer service. By taking all of these factors into account, we were able to select the top online slots UK for players to enjoy.

Licensing

A licensed online slot has been certified by a reputable authority, such as the UK Gambling Commission. This ensures that it meets specific standards for fairness and safety. Playing at a licensed online casino gives players confidence that they are getting a fair and legitimate gaming experience.

Reputation

It is always a good idea to read reviews and research the online casino or slot site you are considering.The reputation of an online casino is important to consider because it can affect a player's overall experience and potential issues, such as timely payouts and fair games. A reputable online casino will be transparent in its operations and have a good track record of satisfied customers.

Slot Variety

Players who enjoy a wide range of slot games will want to choose a site that offers a variety of themes, features, and game types. The online slot sites featured in this article offer classic slots, video slots, progressive jackpot games, and more. Having various slot games to choose from adds to the overall enjoyment of the online gaming experience and allows players to try out new and exciting games.

Payouts

Players will want to choose a site that offers fair and generous payouts, as well as a variety of payment methods. Players can also check the payout rates of online slot games to get an idea of their potential winnings credited. Overall, players should look for sites that offer a combination of high payouts, a wide range of payment options, and a good reputation for paying out winnings in a timely and reliable manner.

Promotions and Bonuses

Many online casinos and slot sites offer a range of promotions and bonuses to attract and retain players, including welcome bonuses, free spins, and loyalty programs. These promotions and bonuses can provide players extra value and enhance their gaming experience. It is important to carefully review the terms and conditions of promotions and bonuses to ensure they are fair and reasonable. Choose a site that offers a good balance of promotions and bonuses for new and existing players.

Customer Support

Choose a slots site that offers reliable and responsive customer support, as issues or questions can arise at any time during the gaming process. Good customer support options include a variety of contact methods, such as email, phone, and live chat. The representatives should be knowledgeable, helpful, and supportive. Choosing a site that is transparent about its customer support policies and procedures is also important. Players should look for sites that prioritize customer satisfaction and have a good reputation for addressing and resolving issues in a timely and satisfactory manner.

What to Pay Attention to When Choosing Online Slots

There are several factors to consider when choosing online slots. Players can choose online slots that best suit their preferences and goals by considering these factors.

Jackpot Size

Players interested in the potential for large payouts may want to choose UK slot sites that offer progressive jackpot slots. These are jackpots that grow over time and can reach significant amounts. It is important to note that the odds of winning a progressive jackpot are typically lower than the odds of winning smaller payouts on other types of slot games. Players should also consider the games' overall payout rates and the site’s reputation when deciding which online slot games to play.

Offered Bonuses

Many online slot sites offer a range of bonuses, including welcome bonuses, free spins, and loyalty programs, to attract and retain players. It is important to carefully review the terms and conditions of these bonuses to ensure that they are fair and reasonable. Choose a site that offers a good balance of bonuses for new and existing players.

State Regulation

Choosing a slot site licensed and regulated by a reputable authority is important to ensure a fair and safe gaming experience. Players should also be aware of local or national regulations that may apply to online gambling in their area. By choosing a site compliant with state regulations, players can be confident that they are playing at a reputable and trustworthy online slot site.

UI/UX

Players will want to choose UK slot sites that offer a smooth, intuitive, and enjoyable gaming experience. This includes a well-designed interface that is easy to navigate, has fast loading times, and has clear and concise information. This can enhance the overall enjoyment of the online gaming experience and make it more likely that players will return to the site.

Slots Volatility

Slots volatility refers to the risk level of a particular slot game. High volatility games offer the potential for larger payouts but less frequent wins, and low volatility games offer smaller payouts but more frequent wins. Players who prefer a more consistent stream of smaller wins may want to choose low volatility slots. In contrast, players who are looking for the potential for bigger payouts may prefer high volatility slots.

Payout Rate

The payout rate is the percentage of total bets that a slot game pays back to players in winnings. A higher payout rate means the game is more likely to pay out, while a lower payout rate means the game is less likely to pay out.

Mobile Compatibility

With the increasing popularity of mobile devices, it is important for online slot sites to be accessible and functional on various devices, including smartphones and tablets. Players should choose a site that offers a smooth and enjoyable mobile gaming experience, with fast loading times and a well-designed interface that is easy to navigate on a smaller screen. Mobile compatibility is important for players who prefer to play on the go or do not have access to a desktop computer.

FAQs: Slots Sites UK

These are some of the most frequently asked questions about online casinos in the UK:

Are Online Slots Legal In The UK?

Yes, online slots are legal in the UK as long as the website holds a valid license from the UK Gambling Commission. It is important to check that your website is licensed and regulated to ensure a fair and safe gaming experience.

What States Can You Play Online Slots?

You can play online slots in all states across the UK if the website holds a valid license from the UK Gambling Commission.

What Online Casinos Are Legit In The UK?

Red Dog Casino, HallMark Casino, Wild Casino, Vegas Rush, Bet Online, and Draft Kings are legitimate online casino slots sites that the UK Gambling Commission licenses.

What Are High RTP Slots?

High RTP slots are slot games with a high return to player percentage, meaning they offer a higher likelihood of paying out winnings to players. These slots can appeal to players looking to maximize their chances of winning.

What Are Real Money Slots?

Real money slots are online slot games that allow players to place bets and win actual money. These games differ from free-to-play slots, which do not offer the chance to win real money.

Why Play Real Money Slots?

There are several reasons why players may choose to play real money slots, like for enjoyment. Also, many real money slots offer the chance to win big jackpots, which can be a life-changing experience for players.

What Are The Best Online Slots In The UK To Win Real Money?

Red Dog Casino, HallMark Casino, Wild Casino, Vegas Rush, Bet Online, and Draft Kings are the best online slot sites to win real money. However, there are many more options available to players in the UK. If you are interested in exploring additional options, we encourage you to research and compare different sites to find the one that best meets your needs.

Are Online Casinos Legal?

Yes, online casinos are legal in the UK as long as they are licensed. Players can check the licensing status of a UK online casino by looking for the UKGC logo or by searching the Commission's license database.

What are Jackpot Slots?

Jackpot slots are slot machine games that offer a top prize, or "jackpot," that grows over time. The jackpot is usually triggered at random. The size of the prize depends on the game, and the amount of money played on it.

What is the Difference Between Jackpot Slots and Progressive Jackpots?

Progressive jackpots and jackpot slots are similar in that both games offer the chance to win a large prize, or "jackpot." Progressive jackpots can grow to be quite large due to being linked to a network of machines, while jackpot slots may offer smaller top prizes but have higher odds of hitting the jackpot.