Skating season begins at Schenley Park | Pittsburgh City Paper

 Skating season begins at Schenley Park

Skating season begins at Schenley Park

By

click to enlarge Skating season begins at Schenley Park
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Get your skates on, because the Schenley Park Skating Rink opens tonight.

For the rest of the season, the rink will operate seven days a week and will offer a variety of public skating sessions and other special events.

Tickets are for sale at the rink or online for 90-minute skate sessions. The rink has a maximum capacity of 250 people per skating session. Those looking for some extra festive fun can check out events like Skate with Santa on Dec. 10, Mascot Skate on Jan. 14, Disco Night on Feb. 4, and Valentines on Ice on Feb. 14.

Admission costs $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and veterans, and $3 for children 17 years old or younger. Skate rentals are $3 and skate sharpening is available for $5. The skating rink will not provide concessions, vending, or arcade games this season.

