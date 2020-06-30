 Six underrated Pittsburgh city parks to spend your summer in | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Six underrated Pittsburgh city parks to spend your summer in

By

click to enlarge Arsenal Park - CP PHOTO: HANNAH LYNN
CP Photo: Hannah Lynn
Arsenal Park
While gathering with friends indoors risks the spread of COVID-19, and as being cooped up indoors for months begins to take a toll, public parks have become more valuable than ever. They provide a free, public space for people to read a book, play sports, have a picnic, and hang out with friends safely while getting fresh air. Parks use has increased significantly since the pandemic first hit, and that will likely continue through the summer.

Everyone knows the big parks like Schenley, Frick, Highland, and Mellon park, but if you're looking for a change of scenery (literally), check out these underrated, but perfectly lovely parks within Pittsburgh city limits.
click to enlarge Beautiful day at Emerald View Park - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
Beautiful day at Emerald View Park
Emerald View Park
News editor Ryan Deto says this Allentown park is "one of the only views in the city where you can appreciate the Cathedral of Learning and the Downtown skyline simultaneously." It has plenty of benches for enjoying the view, trails, and playgrounds, as well as historic sandstone steps and walls.

August Wilson Park
This is one of the newer parks in the city, as it officially reopened in 2016 after renovations (it used to be Cliffside Park). The park has a solid view of the city skyline, and because of renovations, has newer park features, like accessible pathways. It also features a wall covered in quotes from Pittsburgh native August Wilson's plays and a permanent display of Teenie Harris photos, which celebrate and document historic Black culture in Pittsburgh.


Arsenal Park
I didn't used to think of Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville as underrated, but I've noticed that every time I go (which is often), there are only a handful of people. But it's a good park with plenty of trees for ample shade coverage, tennis courts, a baseball field, and a playground. Since it's walking distance from restaurants and gas stations, it's also a great park for a takeout or snack picnic.

click to enlarge Actually beautiful day at Riverview Park - CP PHOTO: HANNAH LYNN
CP Photo: Hannah Lynn
Actually beautiful day at Riverview Park
Riverview Park
Located in Observatory Hill on the North Side, the park is known, naturally, for its observatory. The observatory itself sits atop a sprawling hill, perfect for lounging or playing frisbee (both of which I did last weekend). The park also has several trails, a baseball field, and a picnic shelter that used to be a church.
click to enlarge Frank Curto Park - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
Frank Curto Park
Frank Curto  Park
This little sliver of a park, located near Polish Hill and Bedford Dwellings, is named for a former horticulturist for the Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation (there is also a bridge and a street named for him around the city). The park features several sculptures, most notably a giant yellow sculpture by John Raymond Henry that looks like a pile of french fries. It's a small, but unique park. It's not always easy to enter, and you likely need a car, but it provides great views of the Allegheny River and a perfect spot for a sunset picnic.

Beechview-Seldom Seen Greenway
As the name suggests, you might not have come across this park very often, but this area, located between Beechview and Mount Washington, is a mix of trees, brick tunnels and walls, some covered in graffiti, a creek, and abandoned train tracks. Great for urban hiking. 

Tags

Latest in Features

Artsburgh eases public back into museums, theaters, and more with enhanced online database

By Amanda Waltz

In Sharp Focus: Charles “Teenie” Harris gallery in the Carnegie Museum of Art, Jan. 26, 2020.

Heinz History Center set to reopen with debut of Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh: Works from the National Portrait Gallery

By Amanda Waltz

Gene Kelly section at Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh: Works from the National Portrait Gallery.

Yinz City comic creator higu rose on being a Black transmasculine artist in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Yinz City #1 cover (left) and character illustration (right)

Looking for a socially distant safe hobby for this summer? Try hula hooping, says CP's Jordan Snowden

By Jordan Snowden

Jordan Snowden doing a 'chest roll' at The Point
More »

Readers also liked…

Black History Month: Black-owned business directory launches in Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

Black History Month: Black-owned business directory launches in Pittsburgh

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.

Artist’s paintings and poetry converge to expose the lingering horrors of the Holocaust

By Hannah Lynn

A painting and poem by Judy Robinson honoring the Tree of Life victims
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 24-30, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Moya Omololu and Amina Jones modeling Omololu's Black Lives Matter T-shirt design

Pittsburgh artist creates Black Lives Matter T-shirt to help fight systemic racism; ends up in fight against big business ripping off his design

By Lisa Cunningham

New Netflix cooking show Crazy Delicious has the creativity of Willy Wonka and the calming vibe of the Great British Baking Show

New Netflix cooking show Crazy Delicious has the creativity of Willy Wonka and the calming vibe of the Great British Baking Show

By Hannah Lynn

Sounds of outrage: New national Black Lives Matter protest songs

Sounds of outrage: New national Black Lives Matter protest songs

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation