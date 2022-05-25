Six spots to get a killer hot dog in Pittsburgh

Nana's New York Hotdog Shop
1110 Federal St., North Side. dogsonfed.com
There's a sign hanging in the back of Nana's proclaiming that you're not in a fast food restaurant. But waiting for your order is perhaps the best part of this tiny mom & pop joint on the North Side. There aren't just pork and beef dogs on the menu, but burgers and an assortment of breakfast options, and while the multiple cooks behind the counter are filling the orders, expect to overhear neighborhood gossip and upbeat camaraderie. The hot dogs, while basic, are also tasty and slit down the middle, perfect for holding the large number of toppings available. Just get there early; the shop is only open on weekdays, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Lisa Cunningham
Wiener World626 Smithfield St, Downtown. facebook.com/WienerWorldPitt
Besides the old diner ambiance and the impeccable speed of service, Wiener World serves “the best dogs in the city.” Or so says the customer who ordered in front of me. Their classic all-beef hot dogs are juicy and even slightly sweet and can be loaded with a number of toppings they have on hand. However, you can also do it up a bit and order their “dog of the day,” which, on the day I visited, was a beef hot dog on a pretzel bun with melted cheddar, bacon, and sauteed onions. Wiener World is a favorite among the working Downtown crowd and, despite its name, also offers a wide selection of sandwiches, salads, and ice cream. — Lucy Chen
Frankie Bunz2108 Murray Avenue, Squirrel Hill. frankiebunz.com
El Burro
1108 Pittsburgh St., North Side and 1113 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. elburropgh.com
You wouldn’t expect a Mexican restaurant to serve hot dogs, but El Burro surprises you with their Tijuana Street Dog. The hot dog is wrapped in bacon and topped with queso, pico de gallo, jalapeño, and avocado salsa. The avocado salsa and jalapeño both provide the perfect and unexpected amount of spiciness and sweetness, while the pico de gallo and queso put the cherry on top when it comes to its presentation. — Ladimir Garcia
Frankie's Extra Long
Back to the Foodture
2767 E. Carson St. South Side. Facebook search "Back to the Foodture"
While the scenery will bring you back to the past, Back to the Foodture is the “Foodture” of the restaurant industry. Coming to the South Side just two years ago, Back to the Foodture is quietly becoming one of Pittsburgh’s best hot dog places. If you think that you are leaving with just a hot dog, then you thought wrong. With 14 different flavors, it is doubtful that customers have had these kinds of hot dogs before. One of their most popular hotdogs is the delicious “Snoop Dogg,” which comes wrapped in bacon before it's grilled, and then topped with melted cheese and a "24k sauce." In addition to their hot dogs, they also have over 100 flavored wings, burgers, and over 30 different kinds of french fries. — Dontae Washington