Six spots in Pittsburgh to get hot soup for cool weather

Everyday Noodles



Crisp, fall days call for soup. Get your broth on at one of these local spots.Flavorful, soul-warming pho is a specialty at Two Sisters. Beef, chicken, seafood, or vegan – there’s no bad choice.The city’s famous soup-stagrammer will be slinging soup all season long. She’s got everything from chowder to stew to curry under her belt.Cozy up with Thai classics – tomato-y tom yum and coconut-filled tom kha – at Took Took 98. Or, try their signature soup, freshwith shrimp wontons, egg noodles, and vegetables.Feeling stuffed up from the chilly fall weather? Grab a bowl of Chengdu’s beef in a hot, spicy broth and clear out your sinuses. Their less-spicy options are equally delicious.This Strip District deli sticks to the classics: matzo ball soup, chicken noodle, and chili.No bowl needed at Everyday Noodles. Satisfy your craving with a tray of soup dumplings filled with hot, steamy broth.