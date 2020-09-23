 Six spots in Pittsburgh to get hot soup for cool weather | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Six spots in Pittsburgh to get hot soup for cool weather

click to enlarge Brothmonger’s white chicken chili - PHOTO: SARAH MCALEE
Photo: Sarah McAlee
Brothmonger’s white chicken chili
Crisp, fall days call for soup. Get your broth on at one of these local spots.

Two Sisters Vietamese

Flavorful, soul-warming pho is a specialty at Two Sisters. Beef, chicken, seafood, or vegan – there’s no bad choice. 216 N. Highland Ave., East Liberty. facebook.com/twosistersvietnamese

Brothmonger

The city’s famous soup-stagrammer will be slinging soup all season long. She’s got everything from chowder to stew to curry under her belt. @brothmonger on Instagram


Took Took 98

Cozy up with Thai classics – tomato-y tom yum and coconut-filled tom kha – at Took Took 98. Or, try their signature soup, fresh ba mee keaw koong with shrimp wontons, egg noodles, and vegetables. 2018 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. tooktook98.com

Chengdu Gourmet

Feeling stuffed up from the chilly fall weather? Grab a bowl of Chengdu’s beef in a hot, spicy broth and clear out your sinuses. Their less-spicy options are equally delicious. 5840 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. chengdugourmetpittsburgh.com

Smallman Street Deli

This Strip District deli sticks to the classics: matzo ball soup, chicken noodle, and chili. 2840 Smallman St., Strip District. smallmanstreetdeli.com

Everyday Noodles

No bowl needed at Everyday Noodles. Satisfy your craving with a tray of soup dumplings filled with hot, steamy broth. 5875 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. everydaynoodles.net

