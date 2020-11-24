Six places for to-go beer in Pittsburgh, since onsite drinking is prohibited night before Thanksgiving

But this doesn’t mean yinz still can’t drink on Wednesday. A good way to support bars, restaurants, and breweries is to purchase some to-go alcohol, which is still permitted all throughout Wed., Nov. 25. Check your favorite haunt and see what their to-go options are.
If you are looking to drink a lot of fresh beer, filling up a growler is probably the best option, and some Pittsburgh-area breweries are actively encouraging it. Stop by, wear your mask, and continue the tradition of Drinksgiving. Just do so from the safety of your home.
Here are six local Pittsburgh breweries that are advertising growler fills and to-go sales on Wed., Nov. 25:
It's not solving every brewery's issues. But please do not treat this announcement as "well, no reason to go out Wednesday night"— Breweries in PA (@BreweriesinPA) November 23, 2020
Brew Gentlemen512 Braddock Ave, Braddock
This popular craft brewery just released new cans, including a Double IPA. Order through Oznr on the app or at brewgentlemen.oznr.com. 12-7 p.m. beer pickups on Nov. 25.
Cinderlands Beer Company2601 Smallman St., Strip District
The warehouse location is closed for dine-in service anyway, but they are still taking to-go orders for food and beer. Crowler fills and a full line up of 4-packs are available in the coolers. 12-8 p.m. for to-go orders on Nov. 25. cinderlands.com
East End Brewing147 Julius St., Larimer
The taproom will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 25, but fans of this longtime craft brewing staple can still pick up brews until 7 p.m. No growler fills, but all draft options available in cans. Their curbside pickup is top-notch. 3-7 p.m. on Nov. 25. eastendbrewing.com
Eleventh Hour Brewing3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville
The tap room closed this Monday, and will reevaluate that decision in two weeks. Fear not to-go fans, Eleventh Hour is still taking to-go beer orders. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for curbside pickup on Nov. 25. 11thhourbrews.com
Hitchhiker Brewing1500 S. Canal St. #2541, Sharpsburg
190 Castle Shannon Blvd., Mt. Lebanon
Both locations are only open for take out, and new growlers must be purchased. They will not be filling previously used growlers at this time. $15 growlers come with a new glass, and merch is 25% off. 4-7 p.m. for to-go orders on Nov. 25. hitchhiker.beer
Roundabout Brewing4901 Butler St., Lawrenceville
This New Zealand-inspired brewery is a Lawrenceville favorite. Online orders open at 2 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 25, and pick ups are from 4-8 p.m. roundaboutbeer.com