Silver Eye documents searches for home and history with dual photography exhibition | Pittsburgh City Paper

Zeal Eva
The Silver Eye Center for Photography
will present a dual exhibition examining the importance of historic buildings and the meaning of home.
The gallery is set to kick off early December with the opening of Still Standing
by Hannah Price and Gentle Landing
by Zeal Eva
. A press statement says Still Standing
will document the restoration of historic buildings in the Hill District and Homewood. Gentle Landing
will mark a “small step in the journey towards self-actualization” for Eva, who has “found herself these past five years in a search for home, while actively finding moments of pause, peace, and humanity in the everyday and the ‘what’s next?’”
Both shows will debut Fri., Dec. 2, and run through Feb. 10, 2023.
Still Standing
includes photos of the August Wilson House
, the National Negro Opera Company House
, and the New Granada Theater, as well as “portraits of people living in the communities around these landmarks today.” The images were produced while Price served as an African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund Fellow with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
click to enlarge
Photo: Hannah Price
Photos from Still Standing by Hannah Price
Originally from Bethlehem, Pa., Eva moved to Pittsburgh in 2018 and has since worked with arts organizations like the South Side-based Brew House Association, where she contributed to its Lost & Found exhibition
in 2020, and served as part of its 2021-2022 Distillery Artist in Residence Program. She also co-founded The Coloured Section
, a collective dedicated to the work of local Black artists.
In an artist statement, Eva says of Gentle Landing
, "A gentle transition of moments experienced, a celebration of ones passed and those left to come. The unexpected turn of an important relation backs turned toward you as you set off, yet again, into the sunset, into spaces both familiar and unknown. To the journey of uncovering small pieces of yourself while kneading in new threads to make you whole. It is an ongoing practice to create what is imagined into the tangible. While landing, gently into this present time."
Those looking for a more immersive experience can attend a brunch reception
on Sat. Dec. 3, during which Price and Eva will lead a tour of the exhibition.
Still Standing and Gentle Landing
. Fri., Dec. 2-Feb. 10, 2023. Silver Eye Center for Photography. 4808 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. $5 suggested donation. silvereye.org