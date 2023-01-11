Silver Eye Center for Photography names new executive director | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Fellowship 22 exhibition at the Silver Eye Center for Photography, June 2022

After a nationwide search, the Silver Eye Center for Photography stayed close to home in choosing its new executive director. Silver Eye announced that Leo Hsu, a photography professor who has served as interim director since May 2022, will now lead the organization.



“Silver Eye has meant so much to both me and to the contemporary art world over the years, inspiring artists, sparking conversations, and bringing world-renowned creativity to our region as well as shining light on some of the most creative artists in the region,” Hsu states in a press release. “I believe deeply in the mission of promoting contemporary photography as a fine art and the representation of a diverse slate of creative voices. I am deeply honored to lead Silver Eye on this next part of its journey.”

Hsu was installed after former executive director David Oresick exited the role to take a position at the Mattress Factory. Oresick was an instrumental part in moving Silver Eye to its Penn Avenue space, where it has operated since 2016.

Hsu, who also works as the managing editor at Fraction Magazine and as an instructor of photography at Carnegie Mellon University, has shepherded Silver Eye through various shows over the last several months, including its bi-annual Benefit Auction.

Currently, two solo shows, Gentle Landing by Zeal Eva and Still Standing by Hannah Price, are on view at the Center.

Hsu will continue Silver Eye’s stated mission of supporting “emerging and mid-career photographers through exhibitions, workshops and image production.”



Hsu previously told CP he sees Silver Eye's mission as promoting contemporary photography as fine art, lowering the barrier to producing work, and showing underrepresented artists.

As a former Silver Eye board member, Hsu has curated several exhibitions for the organization. He was part of the team behind the first Silver Eye Radial Survey in 2019, which showcased artists working within 300 miles of Pittsburgh.

“Silver Eye has a deep connection to the creative soul of our region while also presenting the best of national talent in the fine art photography field,” says Silver Eye Board Chair Kenneth Spruill. “With extensive experience and vision in both regional and national fine art photography realms, Leo Hsu is an excellent choice to lead us into a bright future.”

Hsu says he looks forward to embarking on a new chapter at Silver Eye, a singular organization in the region that has roots dating back to 1979.

“Silver Eye Center for Photography has a rich and storied history of bringing powerful, imaginative, and important photography to our region and beyond,” says Hsu. “I am excited to build and expand upon that history with our dedicated Silver Eye team, artists, and supporters.”