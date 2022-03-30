 Sierra Sellers, Grizz, and more to perform at first Oakland Pop Festival | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sierra Sellers, Grizz, and more to perform at first Oakland Pop Festival

By

click to enlarge Sierra Sellers - CP PHOTO BY JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo by Jared Wickerham
Sierra Sellers
Oakland is the site of many Pittsburgh universities, making it a hub for things like bars, restaurants, and shops. Now, the neighborhood is getting a free music festival that promises to bring out crowds for a showcase of local artists.

Oakland Pop Festival, a nonprofit event coming to Schenley Plaza on Sat., April 23, was inspired by the Monterey Pop Festival of 1967. The venture is being organized by Pittsburghers Joey Troupe and Riley C. Baker, with support from Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Deutschtown Music Festival.

“Our mission is to bring the best of the local music scene to the community stakeholders in Oakland (students, University employees, residents of PGH), in an inclusive way that highlights the diversity of what this region has to offer,” says Baker in an email.


The fest will bring music to a neighborhood that doesn't often get a chance to spotlight local talent on such a large scale. Oakland is home to the Petersen Events Center which often hosts nationally touring artists who are passing through Pittsburgh, but not many local artists have gotten a chance to play there.

While the name “Oakland Pop Festival” might make you think the day will only feature pop artists, there will be a wide variety of genres covered by the festival.

The lineup, which features several artists who have been recognized by local radio station WYEP as local Artists of the Week, includes:
  • Grizz
  • Fortune Teller
  • Gaadge
  • Jordan Montgomery
  • Melt
  • Metacara
  • Ron Mist
  • Sierra Sellers
  • Tony from Bowling
  • Water Trash
Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses in the Oakland area who might want to participate.
Oakland Pop Festival. 1-9:30 p.m. Sat., April 23. Schenley Plaza. Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. instagram.com/oaklandpopfestival

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh wants to create a wayfinding initiative to help pedestrians navigate city better

By Jason Phox

Pittsburgh artist Julie Mallis' street mural on Strawberry Way

Music for the Movement to benefit organizations fighting police brutality and mass incarceration

By Dani Janae

Music for the Movement to benefit organizations fighting police brutality and mass incarceration

Students and Pittsburghers rally to defend abortion rights in Oakland

By Ryan Deto

Students and Pittsburghers rally to defend abortion rights in Oakland

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop occupies former “The O” location in Oakland

By Ryan Deto

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop occupies former “The O” location in Oakland
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Maple House Music + Arts Festival to deliver big acts and benefit area parks

By Amanda Waltz

Maple House Music + Arts Festival to deliver big acts and benefit area parks

5 Questions with Soccer Mommy

By Dani Janae

5 Questions with Soccer Mommy

Pittsburgh Symphony plans free “Concert for Peace” to benefit Ukrainian refugees

By Lisa Cunningham

Leif Ove Andsnes, Manfred Honeck, and Marta Krechkovsky

Sunstar Festival highlights new, emerging Black artists with Womxn & Music

By Amanda Waltz

Sunstar headliners Najj Andrea and Nairobi
More »

Readers also liked…

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 30- 5, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

62 portraits by two Pittsburgh women reveal beauty, joy in aging

62 portraits by two Pittsburgh women reveal beauty, joy in aging

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh Tattoo Art Museum owner Nick Ackman and partner Jill Krznaric

Pittsburgh Tattoo Art Museum showcases rare artifacts alongside live tattooing

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Inside CLP Carrick

Allegheny County Libraries launch new app for borrowers across region

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Opera brings “fashion theater” to the runway

Pittsburgh Opera brings “fashion theater” to the runway

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation