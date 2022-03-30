Sierra Sellers, Grizz, and more to perform at first Oakland Pop Festival

click to enlarge CP Photo by Jared Wickerham Sierra Sellers

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Deutschtown Music Festival.

The fest will bring music to a neighborhood that doesn't often get a chance to spotlight local talent on such a large scale. Oakland is home to the Petersen Events Center which often hosts nationally touring artists who are passing through Pittsburgh, but not many local artists have gotten a chance to play there.

Oakland Pop Festival. 1-9:30 p.m. Sat., April 23. Schenley Plaza. Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. . 1-9:30 p.m. Sat., April 23. Schenley Plaza. Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. instagram.com/oaklandpopfestival

Oakland is the site of many Pittsburgh universities, making it a hub for things like bars, restaurants, and shops. Now, the neighborhood is getting a free music festival that promises to bring out crowds for a showcase of local artists.Oakland Pop Festival, a nonprofit event coming to Schenley Plaza on Sat., April 23, was inspired by the Monterey Pop Festival of 1967. The venture is being organized by Pittsburghers Joey Troupe and Riley C. Baker, with support from“Our mission is to bring the best of the local music scene to the community stakeholders in Oakland (students, University employees, residents of PGH), in an inclusive way that highlights the diversity of what this region has to offer,” says Baker in an email.While the name “Oakland Pop Festival” might make you think the day will only feature pop artists, there will be a wide variety of genres covered by the festival.The lineup, which features several artists who have been recognized by local radio station WYEP as local Artists of the Week, includes:Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses in the Oakland area who might want to participate.