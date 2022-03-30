Sierra Sellers, Grizz, and more to perform at first Oakland Pop Festival

Oakland Pop Festival, a nonprofit event coming to Schenley Plaza on Sat., April 23, was inspired by the Monterey Pop Festival of 1967. The venture is being organized by Pittsburghers Joey Troupe and Riley C. Baker, with support from Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Deutschtown Music Festival.
“Our mission is to bring the best of the local music scene to the community stakeholders in Oakland (students, University employees, residents of PGH), in an inclusive way that highlights the diversity of what this region has to offer,” says Baker in an email.
While the name “Oakland Pop Festival” might make you think the day will only feature pop artists, there will be a wide variety of genres covered by the festival.
The lineup, which features several artists who have been recognized by local radio station WYEP as local Artists of the Week, includes:
- Grizz
- Fortune Teller
- Gaadge
- Jordan Montgomery
- Melt
- Metacara
- Ron Mist
- Sierra Sellers
- Tony from Bowling
- Water Trash