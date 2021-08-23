 Shuman Juvenile Detention Center to close in September | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Shuman Juvenile Detention Center to close in September

By

click to enlarge Shuman Juvenile Detention Center - PHOTO: ALLEGHENYCOUNTY.US/SHUMAN
Photo: alleghenycounty.us/shuman
Shuman Juvenile Detention Center
Allegheny County Manager William McKain announced on Mon., Aug. 23 that the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center will close on Sept. 18. This comes directly after the facility, which opened in 1974 and is located in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood, had its operating license revoked by Pennsylvania state officials.

It was reported in the press before McKain made his announcement that the state Department of Human Services had notified Allegheny County officials on Aug. 20 that Shuman's license was being revoked, citing that because of a "continued failure to follow regulations and failure to improve on past violations, a license revocation was necessary,” according to a DHS spokesperson.

In a press release, McKain acknowledged ongoing issues at Shuman and said that there were talks about the state possibly taking over the facility. In the end, McKain recommended closing the facility, which has been plagued by a number of violations over the years, including many instances of children left unattended, mismanagement, and inappropriate use of force.


Shuman closing follows the trend of many other Pennsylvanian counties closing their juvenile detention centers. Only 14 out of 67 counties have juvenile detention centers still in operation. McKain's recommendation was accepted by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

“At my recommendation, we are moving forward to close the facility. The licensing at the facility has been an ongoing issue,” said McKain. “Over the last six years, we have put additional resources into the facility, supported new leadership and efforts by the professionals running the center, and continued to work with the Courts and the state on alternatives. Yet, we continued to see violations that were only exacerbated during the pandemic with staffing challenges.”

According to the county, youths who are truant or have other minor offenses are not sent to Shuman. As of this morning, 20 juveniles were housed in Shuman. The average age of incarcerated youth in Shuman is 16, and youth currently in the facility range in age from 14-20. The average stay at Shuman is less than 12 days, so many of the juvenile will have been transferred elsewhere or released prior to the closure, according to a press release.

Incarcerated youth will be relocated to other facilities, according to officials. McKain said state Department of Human Services notified the press before there was adequate time to notify all the Shuman staff and leadership about the decision.


“Obviously, with the revocation of the license, these jobs have all been eliminated. We are working with unions to address the employee issues resulting from this mandated closure," said McKain. 

Trending

Speaking of...

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

By John Micek

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

RADical Days returns with month of free admissions and events throughout Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

RADical Days returns with month of free admissions and events throughout Pittsburgh

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

By Ryan Deto

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh Controller calls for PPS leadership change after superintendent's ethics violations

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Controller calls for PPS leadership change after superintendent's ethics violations

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

By John Micek

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

By Ryan Deto

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

Where is Pittsburgh’s population growth occurring and who is driving it?

By Ryan Deto

Where is Pittsburgh’s population growth occurring and who is driving it?
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 25-31, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

By Ryan Deto

Where is Pittsburgh’s population growth occurring and who is driving it?

Where is Pittsburgh’s population growth occurring and who is driving it?

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

By John Micek

Black-led Community Spotlight: The Center for African American Poetry and Poetics fellow Xandria Phillips

Black-led Community Spotlight: The Center for African American Poetry and Poetics fellow Xandria Phillips

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation