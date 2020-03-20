Shudder is giving horror fans a 30-day free trial — here's what we'd recommend

For scarehounds like me, the Shudder streaming service is offering a 30-day free trial (use promo code SHUTIN) for isolators who need a little escape — they're even sharing special #ShudderShutIn picks on social media. We here at the CP have written about some of the creepy, cool, and darkly humorous titles available on the platform. See excerpts and links below:
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)
here.)
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (2019)
“'We’ve always loved horror. It’s just that horror, unfortunately, hasn’t always loved us.' So goes the voice-over introduction to Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, a new documentary about African-American representation in a genre defined by whiteness, from white teen victims to white, male killers like Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger." (Read the rest of the CP review here.)
The Love Witch (2016)
"Witch tales have long been a stand-in for narratives about female empowerment and sexuality, and [writer-director Anne Biller] fills her film with many nods to this conceit, from explicit sermonizing to winking jokes." (Read the rest of the CP review here.)
Luz (2018)
"It’s described as a 'sensuous thriller that plays with the sensory perception of the audience” by first-time feature writer/director Tilman Singer, who goes on to call it a 'story about identity' and an homage to horror masters David Cronenberg, Dario Argento, and Lucio Fulci, before admitting that it’s 'purposely open to interpretation.' That's an understatement." (Read the rest of the CP review here.)
One Cut of the Dead (2017)
here.)
Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini (2015)
"Using the standard archival photos and grainy 8mm home-movie footage, we’re treated to images of a young [Tom Savini] as he describes how he frequented the neighborhood theater to watch movies, one of which, the 1957 Lon Chaney biopic Man of a Thousand Faces, inspired him to make his own monster masks and horror makeup." (Read the rest of the CP review here.)
Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
"Tigers Are Not Afraid — first released in 2017 with the title Vuelven, meaning 'they come back' — is not exactly a horror film, though there are certainly spooky elements. It veers closer to fantasy, with magical realism woven in throughout, including the repeated image of a tiger, sometimes as a stuffed animal come to life, or as a straight-up tiger in an abandoned spa." (Read the rest of the CP review here.)
Train to Busan (2016)
"It’s as basic as 'zombies on a train,' but Sang-ho Yeon’s new thriller is a well-made example of the increasingly overdone genre." (Read the rest of the CP review here.)
The Transfiguration (2017)
here.)
White God (2014)
"Viewers will surely be captivated by the film's cold open: a girl bicycling through a deserted Budapest followed by a pack of dozens of charging dogs. (Mundruczo cast 274 shelter dogs, trained them and used no CGI for the pack scenes.)" (Read the rest of the CP review here.)