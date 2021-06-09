Shop local during Pride month from this list of LGBTQ-owned Pittsburgh retailers

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Etna Print Circus's "Yinz is a Gender Neutral Pronoun" shirts

Own an LGBTQ retail store we should add to our list? Email info@pghcitypaper.com.

When you purchase an item from one of these Pittsburgh shops, you’re directly supporting a locally owned LGBTQ business.“The” place to go for vintage clothing in Pittsburgh. Sought out by visiting celebrities, and owned by local LGBTQ icon Richard Parsakian.A self-proclaimed “witchy wares & queer community” shop that features decor, books, accessories, spell supplies (like incense, pendulums, and altar cloths), and a LGBTQ gift selection.Artist and queer-owned shop selling work by regional aritsts, designers, and makers.Queer and trans-owned printing shop, best known for their popular “Yinz is a gender neutral pronoun” T-shirt design.A Shadyside hallmark for over 50 years, this gift shop has something for everyone, including puzzles, books, games, cards, pins, and novelty socks.A gay-owned salon and shop selling bath and body products, including hair products, body lotion, hand cream, and more.Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ-owned cat cafe doesn’t just offer cuddle time with adorable felines, they also have a shop selling cat-themed face masks, mugs, and greeting cards.