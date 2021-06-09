 Shop local during Pride month from this list of LGBTQ-owned Pittsburgh retailers | LGBTQ | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Shop local during Pride month from this list of LGBTQ-owned Pittsburgh retailers

click to enlarge Etna Print Circus's "Yinz is a Gender Neutral Pronoun" shirts - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Etna Print Circus's "Yinz is a Gender Neutral Pronoun" shirts
When you purchase an item from one of these Pittsburgh shops, you’re directly supporting a locally owned LGBTQ business.

Eon’s Fashion Antique
5850 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Search “Eons Fashion Antique” on Facebook
“The” place to go for vintage clothing in Pittsburgh. Sought out by visiting celebrities, and owned by local LGBTQ icon Richard Parsakian.

Maude’s Paperwing Gallery
210 Grant Ave., Millvale. maudespaperwinggallery.com
A self-proclaimed “witchy wares & queer community” shop that features decor, books, accessories, spell supplies (like incense, pendulums, and altar cloths), and a LGBTQ gift selection.


Small Mall
5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville. smallmallpgh.com
Artist and queer-owned shop selling work by regional aritsts, designers, and makers.

Etna Print Circus
etnaprintcircus.com
Queer and trans-owned printing shop, best known for their popular “Yinz is a gender neutral pronoun” T-shirt design.

Kards Unlimited
5522 Walnut St., Shadyside. kardsunlimited.com
A Shadyside hallmark for over 50 years, this gift shop has something for everyone, including puzzles, books, games, cards, pins, and novelty socks.

412 Apothecary
424 Suismon St., North Side. 412apothecary.com
A gay-owned salon and shop selling bath and body products, including hair products, body lotion, hand cream, and more.


The Black Cat Market
5135 Penn Ave., Garfield. blackcatmarket.com
Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ-owned cat cafe doesn’t just offer cuddle time with adorable felines, they also have a shop selling cat-themed face masks, mugs, and greeting cards.
Own an LGBTQ retail store we should add to our list? Email info@pghcitypaper.com.

