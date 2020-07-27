Shiloh Grill announces closure, Salty Pork Bits gets a storefront, and more Pittsburgh food news

OpeningSalty Pork Bits
The charcuterie subscription service, created by chef Justin Severino of Morcilla, will open a brick-and-mortar store on Butler Street in Lawrenceville in the former location of Full Pint Wild Side Pub. The shop will have cured meats, frozen sausages, and other things that qualify as salty bits of pork, according to NextPittsburgh.
Tootie's Famous Italian Beef
The sandwich shop recently opened its new spot in Market Square, after a longtime stint in the South Side. They are currently open for carryout and delivery Downtown.
Walnut Grill
A new location is now open in Bethel Park, following locations in Bridgeville, Fox Chapel, Wexford, and Robinson. The Bethel Park location, like all the others, is open for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout and delivery.
ClosingShiloh Grill
The Mt. Washington restaurant, which first opened in 2010, announced on Facebook that it will close permanently on July 28. In a TribLive article, owner Dana Fruzynski cited an expiring lease and COVID-19 struggles as reasons for the restaurant's closure. "Thank you all for ten wonderful years of patronage, friendship, and memories," said the Facebook post.
Ka Mei
The Squirrel Hill restaurant announced on Facebook that it would be closing on August 2. Ka Mei first opened in 2006 and was known for its extensive menu of Cantonese food.
Temporary changesSpork
The Bloomfield restaurant, which closed last month after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, will reopen with a menu for curbside pickup and delivery. The restaurant will also have 12-person dinners on Friday and Saturday, which offer "a full taste of Spork with wine and cocktail pairings." Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Brillobox
After opening for takeout food and drinks at the end of June, Brillobox announced on Facebook that it would be "re-closing", saying "it’s the most responsible thing to do at this time."