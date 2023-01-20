Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way exhibit herded into Pittsburgh museum | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh
Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh
Finding activities to do with the kids when it’s cold outside can pose a challenge for any parent, especially when cabin fever begins to set in. The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh
has at least one outlet for that youthful energy with a new exhibit inspired by a popular stop-motion animated character.
The North Side venue presents Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way
, a traveling exhibit created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum in partnership with the U.K.-based animation studio, Aardman. A release describes it as a hands-on experience where visitors can “explore the antics of Shaun the Sheep and his pals on Mossy Bottom Farm.”
The exhibit's Pittsburgh leg is sponsored by the Winchester Thurston School.
Aardman and animator Nick Park created Shaun the Sheep
as a spin-off of Wallace and Gromit
, a long-running comedy franchise following a hapless inventor and his canine pal. The adventures of the titular sheep have played out on several British television series, films, and holiday specials.
Flock This Way
, running Sat., Jan. 21 through April 30, offers opportunities for kids aged 3-9 to “playfully explore themes around problem-solving and resilience in a safe and lighthearted manner and aims to make the problem-solving process explicit.” There will even be a chance for young visitors to create their own stop-motion animation.
“We’re excited to present an exhibit that combines social-emotional and STEM-based learning with adventures and problem-solving alongside such beloved characters,” says Anne Fullenkamp, senior director of design at the Children’s Museum.
Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way
. Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. $16-18, free for kids under 2 and museum members. pittsburghkids.org