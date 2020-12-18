 Sharpsburg passes LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance, following a failed attempt this fall | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sharpsburg passes LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance, following a failed attempt this fall

By

click to enlarge Campaign sign in Sharpsburg in support of passing the LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance - PHOTO: COURTESY OF AADAM SOORMA
Photo: courtesy of Aadam Soorma
Campaign sign in Sharpsburg in support of passing the LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance
Last night, Sharpsburg borough unanimously passed a nondiscrimination ordinance that would grant civil rights protections to LGBTQ individuals within the borough. This comes several weeks after the borough council rejected the ordinance 4-3 on its first go around, and after an advocacy effort cropped up in Sharpsburg to campaign for the LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance.

Sharpsburg Mayor Mathew Rudzki tweeted last night commemorating the passage of the the ordinance.
In Pennsylvania municipalities without local protections, which includes most of the state, it is still legal to evict or deny public accommodation to people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. (The U.S. Supreme Court recently granted LGBTQ Americans workplace protections, but not housing or public accommodation.)

Allegheny County has offered these protections for years, but many municipalities within the county have opted to localize their protections so discrimination complaints can be submitted to borough officials instead of county officials. Sharpsburg now becomes the sixth municipality within Allegheny County after the city of Pittsburgh, Ross, Mt. Lebanon, Etna and Crafton to pass their own LGBTQ focused nondiscrimination ordinance.


Sharpsburg Council Vice President Adrianne Laing introduced and advocated for the ordinance.

The ordinance passed 7-0 last night, but as local LGBTQ site QBurgh notes, the vote was still a bit contentious. Councilors Joe Simbari and Gregory Domain, who voted against the ordinance in October, complained about receiving complaints about their votes, and alleged that those complaints did not come from Sharpsburg residents.

In October after the initial vote failed, the Steel City Stonewall Democrats, Allegheny County's largest LGBTQ political organization, posted a statement criticizing the council's failure to protect its LGBTQ residents.

Steel City Stonewall Democrats spokesperson Mark Ptak says the organization is thrilled that Sharpsbrug has now joined the 65 other municipalities in PA to offer local LGBTQ protections.


“Getting the PA Fairness Act remains our top priority at the state level. Absent that, we rely on our local towns and cities to send a clear signal to their LGBTQ+ residents that discrimination is not welcome,” says Ptak. “We’re thrilled that Sharpsburg has joined the growing list of PA municipalities with a nondiscrimination ordinance — and that with 65 laws on the books, Pennsylvania now has the highest number of LGBTQ+ inclusive ordinances in the nation.”

Trending

Where to find holiday takeout in Pittsburgh
Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh group votes to join United Steelworkers union
Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?
What local LGBTQ organizers and legislators say must be done post-election
Ho-ho-how will Santa find his way to kids this year?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

In historic moment, UPMC delivers first round of COVID-19 vaccines to Pittsburgh frontline workers

By Amanda Waltz

A UPMC worker with vials of Pfizer’s BNT162b2 vaccine

EPA grant will help purchase seven electric buses for the Port Authority

By Ryan Deto

Stock photo of an electric bus

Crafton Borough passes LGBTQ non-discrimination ordinance

By Nardos Haile

Crafton councilors Edward Alo and Anthony Saba
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Sen. Toomey spearheading push to end emergency pandemic lending program, report

By John Micek

Pat Toomey in Pittsburgh in 2016

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

By Ryan Deto

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh group votes to join United Steelworkers union

By Amanda Waltz

The roboworld exhibit at Carnegie Science Center

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

By Ryan Deto

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?
More »

Readers also liked…

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

By Ryan Deto

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

By Ryan Deto

Pat Toomey in Pittsburgh in 2016

Sen. Toomey spearheading push to end emergency pandemic lending program, report

By John Micek

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation