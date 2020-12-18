Sharpsburg passes LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance, following a failed attempt this fall

Campaign sign in Sharpsburg in support of passing the LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance

1/ ❤️🧡💛💚 Sharpsburg is for Everyone! 💙💜🖤🤎



Tonight, I am delighted and proud to announce that Sharpsburg Borough Council unanimously passed our Human Rights Ordinance which extends protections to our LGBTQ+ community by closing gaps in state and federal law! ... pic.twitter.com/1GGwkQO25H