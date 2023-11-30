Sex Gummies For Women: Using Weed to Improve Your Sex Life | Pittsburgh City Paper

If you're a woman who's looking to enhance her sexual experience and overall intimacy, you've come to the right place. With the advent of legalized cannabis, more and more women are exploring fun and effective ways to utilize it in the bedroom. Sex gummies - with or without cannabis - are becoming increasingly popular in the realm of sexual wellness.

But how exactly do they work, and how can they improve your sex life? Read on to learn everything you need to know about sex gummies, how they help improve female sexual function, and what to consider when choosing a product.

Key Takeaways

Sex gummies contain cannabinoids, vitamins, herbal extracts, or other supplements that have been researched and found to support overall sexual health and function.

Cannabis’ impact on sex is little researched, but early results show that it has many promising benefits for women’s sexual function and performance.

Brand reputation, ingredients, and lab results are all significant to consider when choosing a sex gummy product.

What Are Sex Gummies?

Sex gummies are cannabis or herb-infused candies specifically formulated with cannabinoids and other natural extracts designed to heighten libido and improve sexual enjoyment. These bite-sized treats are intended to be easy to consume, tasty, and a more efficient way of using weed and other aphrodisiacs to get into the mood.

Sex Gummy Ingredients

While sex gummies’ ingredients vary from product to product, many gummies on the market share commonalities that make it easy to know what to expect. First, they contain a specified ratio of cannabinoids, such as THC, CBD, CBG, or other proprietary blends intended to target sexual pleasure. Depending on the ratio, a gummy may be more euphoric and energizing or more relaxing and pain-relieving, helping individuals unwind and relax.

Some manufacturers infuse their gummies with herbal remedies to complement the weed. Traditional plant extracts like red ginseng, maca root, horny goat weed, and saffron are natural aphrodisiacs and have been used for centuries to boost libido, increase stamina, and enhance overall sexual experience.

As bonuses, still other companies might include vitamins and minerals in their sex gummies. Options like iron, selenium, and vitamins A, C, D, and B complex are just a few essential micronutrients that not only contribute to overall women’s health but improve sexual function and fertility as well.

Gummies are also usually crafted with pectin, sugar, and fruit or fruit-derived flavors to make them tasty.

Cannabis and Sex

As far as research goes, few studies have effectively explored how cannabis impacts human or female sexuality. Due to marijuana’s illegality as a Schedule I controlled substance, most existing research comes from anecdotal feedback and survey responses. Participant responses are less reliable than concrete clinical evidence from randomized trials, as they contain inherent bias. As such, they must be taken with some skepticism.

Additionally, sex is a highly personal experience, and the mechanisms behind sexuality and arousal are highly complicated. Biological, social, environmental, and mental variables all play roles in the many phases of a sexual experience, and “good sex” varies from individual to individual.

What we do know is that cannabis affects sex by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is responsible for many physiological functions and involved in many parts of the brain and body involved with arousal and sex.

Supporting this connection, one study found that masturbation increased the body’s natural endocannabinoids in blood samples. Cannabis use is also associated with increased blood flow and increased sensitivity in nerves in the skin, heightening sensory perception.

Other survey-based studies have found evidence on both sides of the argument that cannabis improves sex. Some respondents have indicated that using weed gummies or other products before sex can help participants relax, improve physical sensation, and heighten the perceived emotional experience. Another survey found that weed consumers had sex more often than those who didn’t consume.

Conversely, women in one study reported that cannabis (which has dehydrating properties) dried out vaginal mucus and required the use of lubricant. More studies have associated cannabis with a distorted perception of time, erectile dysfunction, and even a delay in ejaculation in men.

We still need more research to definitively say how cannabis impacts sex and by which physical mechanisms it does so. But many anecdotal reports praise sex gummies and other cannabis products for improving their sex lives, increasing orgasm intensity and frequency, and heightening libido.

How Sex Gummies Affect Women

Improved Libido

Desire is one of the most essential components of a satisfying sexual experience, and many women point to sex gummies as a helpful supplement in increasing libido, energy, endurance, and stimulation. The right blend of cannabinoids or strain-specific products can also banish anxiety or stress, allowing natural feelings of desire to come into play and paving the way for a more enjoyable experience.

Depending on the product, sex gummies’ blend of cannabis, vitamins, and natural plant extracts can work together to increase overall arousal, both before and during a sexual experience. Whether it’s solo play or with a partner, using sex gummies is a natural way to keep libido up and activated.

Sexual Performance

Particular blends of cannabinoids and herbal supplements can also support overall reproductive and sexual health for women, which leads to better sexual performance when the time comes. Sex weed gummies are meant to help women reach their sexual peak, feel more relaxed and in the moment, and heighten the overall depth and sensory perception of a sexual encounter.

Enhanced Orgasm

Many anecdotal reports and surveys indicate that women enjoy better – and more frequent – orgasms when they use sex gummies or consume cannabis before an encounter. Specially crafted sex gummies for women include other aphrodisiacs besides cannabinoids that have been used to promote sexual health and virility in many cultures.

Stress Reduction

Cannabis gummies help alleviate anxiety and stress, which are common barriers to intimacy. CBD has been shown to have anxiolytic and stress-reducing effects. By reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation, cannabis gummies can create a more conducive environment for intimacy and enhance overall sexual satisfaction.

Pain Relief

For some women, pain or discomfort can hamper an otherwise enjoyable time in the bedroom. The pain-relieving properties of THC and CBD make sex gummies a handy tool for muting pain for several hours at a time. Taking a sex gummy an hour or so before will help banish pain or inflammation, allowing participants to be fully in the moment and enjoy every second.

How to Use Gummies for Sex

Using weed-infused gummies may look and taste like enjoying regular treats, yet it's crucial to adhere to these core principles:

Go 'Low and Slow': Those new to THC gummies or edibles should kick off with a milder gummy containing around 2.5 mg to start. You’ll want to choose the right product for you, whether that is an indica or sativa-infused gummy, and take one about 90 minutes before hoping to feel any effects.

Exercise Patience: Once you've consumed the sex gummy, wait around 2-3 hours before taking more. The effects of gummies might take longer to kick in compared to other consumption methods like smoking, so patience matters here.

Gradually Increase Dosage: If the entry-level dosage has no effect, gradually add more in 2.5 mg increments and wait another 90 minutes or so to observe the effects.

Hydrate : Weed and gummies are naturally dehydrating, which isn’t conducive before a hot and heavy sex session. Consuming water beforehand can keep a dry mouth and a lack of natural lubricant at bay.

Know Your Limits: You should test your response to sex gummies individually and know how you respond before you introduce cannabis to a partnered experience. The last thing you want is to get the spins during an otherwise desirable encounter.

How to Choose the Best Sex Gummies

With this knowledge in mind, it’s essential to know what factors into selecting the best sex gummies for your unique needs. To help, we’ve created this breakdown of several weed and sex gummies for women, sourcing a variety of price points and combinations from highly reputable brands. Our search took into account:

Brand reputation

A brand's reputation means a lot when choosing an edible for something as personal as sex. We only selected gummies from reputable companies with a history of quality, transparency, and safety. We also scoured customer reviews to uncover how these gummies worked in practice so we could recommend products that delivered real results.

Hemp source

Hemp sourcing is another crucial element when identifying potential weed gummies. Every sex gummy on this list is infused with cannabinoids from U.S.-grown hemp that follows sustainable or organic growing processes.

Ingredients

When it comes to edibles, the other ingredients matter just as much as the cannabinoids. These weed gummies contain herbal extracts, vitamins, and other clean, health-friendly ingredients to give our readers peace of mind.

Manufacturing processes

High-quality brands are transparent about their manufacturing processes and are able to guarantee that their products are free from any unwanted chemicals, fillers, or other impurities.

Third-party lab testing

While the hemp industry is widely unregulated regarding quality control, third-party accredited lab tests are a must when determining the quality and experience of a potential product. Only choose sex gummies from brands that post a Certificate of Analysis (COA) on their website, a hallmark of trust and accountability.

The Best Sex Gummies for Women

Evn Sativa Gummies keep things moving and life feeling good with every bite of zesty, mandarin orange-flavored infused goodness. Each piece blends equal parts THC and CBD, infused with rosin sourced from the Hawaiian Haze strain. This cultivar is a sativa strain known for its euphoric and energy-infusing effects, making it a perfect choice for increasing stamina and heightening enjoyment in the bedroom.

Ingredients

10mg of CBD and 5mg of THC per gummy

Organic Tapioca, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Flower Rosin, Delta 9 THC, Vegetable and Fruit Powders (color), Fruit Oils (flavor), Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil.

Third-party lab tests

An ISO 17025-accredited lab independently tests all EVN-CBD’s products to ensure purity and potency.

For those looking for a non-cannabinoid sex gummy option, these Love Bites are expertly crafted to increase libido and heighten overall enjoyment in the bedroom. Crafted with delectable wild blueberry flavors, these take-one-daily desire-enhancing bites are infused with a rockstar blend of herbal extracts, vitamins, and more to help you take off when the moment is right.

Love Bites blend saffron - clinically shown to increase arousal – with niacin, which enhances blood flow to all the right spots. Add in maca, horny goat weed, and damiana (three of the most well-documented libido enhancers), and you’re in for a night-time treat.

Ingredients

Damiana Lead Extract (Turnera diffusa), Horny Goat Weed Extract (Epimedium sagittatum), Organic Maca Root Powder (Lepidium myenii), Saffr'Activ® (Saffron Extract)

Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Natural Color (Black Carrot) and Natural Flavor (Blueberry & Elderberry)

Third-party lab tests

All Winged Wellness products come with a batch ID to search batch-specific analysis certificates.

Alchemy Naturals combines CBD with maca root to support libido, heighten stimulation, and induce relaxation. These gummies feature delightfully stimulating cranberry orange flavor, ready to delight before an evening of cuddling and more.

Ingredients

50mg of CBD, 1.5mg of THC, and 20mg of Maca root

Glucose Syrup, Allulose, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Sorbitol, Citric Acid, Natural Coloring, Natural Flavoring, TruSweet, TruClear, MCT Oil

Third-party lab tests

Alchemy Naturals shares all lab results on its website and is happy to answer any questions about particular products or batches.

Where to Buy Sex Gummies for Women

You can find collections of top-quality sex gummies online.

The Bottom Line: Should You Try Sex Gummies?

Overall, sex gummies can be a valuable tool for women looking to enhance many facets of their sex lives. Through their ability to promote relaxation, reduce anxiety, and increase sensitivity, weed gummies can help create a more intimate and pleasurable experience.

However, it is important to remember that everyone's body chemistry is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. Sex gummies are a helpful tool, but aren’t a one-size-fixes-all remedy for all sexual concerns. As with any new addition to your sexual routine, communication with your partner is key. Discussing your desires, boundaries, and expectations can help ensure a positive and enjoyable experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do sex gummies really work?

Different sex gummies have different formulations, and what may work for one person may not for the next. However, THC and CBD and herbal extracts like maca and horny goat weed have been shown in anecdotal studies to improve sexual function and increase libido, among other sex-related effects.

How do CBD gummies work for sex?

CBD helps improve sexual function thanks to its anti-inflammatory and stress-relieving properties. It acts on the endocannabinoid system to alleviate any pain or anxiousness, which makes it easier to enter and enjoy intimate experiences.

How long do sex gummies take to work?

Most sex gummies kick in between 45-90 minutes and effects can last for up to 7 hours. Non-cannabis sex gummies often take several weeks for results to appear, though many reviews report an average time of 4-6 weeks to observe any changes in desire and arousal.

