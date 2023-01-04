Sewickley theater looks ahead with new name, film festival, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center A group of young students shoots a scene inside The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center as part of Cinema Maker Sessions

Sewickley got a place to watch movies and more with the Tull Family Theater. Backed by its namesake Thomas Tull, the local billionaire and former head of Legendary Entertainment, the nonprofit theater has spent the last several years presenting new films, guest speakers, and public programs, often serving as a more accessible way for communities outside of Pittsburgh to experience the arts.Now, the theater begins 2023 with a name change and an inaugural event, both of which signal a renewed commitment to its base.

As of Jan. 1, the Tull became known as The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center, or The Lindsay, for short. The Theater revealed that the name comes from its sponsor, the Corry Family Foundation, as a way to memorialize Lindsay Nicole Corry, a Pittsburgh native and Carnegie Mellon University grad who, at 30 years old, died in August 2021 after a battle with cancer.



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center Alexis Corry Kappel (left) and the late Lindsay Nicole Corry