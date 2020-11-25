Seven places to find London Fog Lattes in Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Abbie Adams Charles Grey, 2nd Earl Grey enjoying a London Fog latte

Forstaffers Jordan Snowden and Abbie Adams, nothing says cozy winter like the sweet and gentle taste of a London Fog latte. A London Fog is simply a fancy name for an Earl Grey tea latte, but it’s the perfect pick-me-up on a dreary Pittsburgh day, of which there are so many.Typically, the warm drink is made with Earl Grey tea, frothed milk, sugar or a sweetener, and, if the barista is feeling fancy, vanilla. But then Starbucks added London Fogs to their menu, and with it came another ingredient — lavender. The fragrant flower can now be found in many London Fog recipes, adding a relaxing element to the already warm and pleasant drink. Either way, they are oh so delicious.CP compiled a list of places where London Fogs can be found in Pittsburgh. This list is nowhere all-encompassing, but it’s a good place to start.This Downtown spot offers a London Fog with lavender, but also has a Pittsburgh Fog opinion, in which they add a shot of espresso.Bantha updates their menu seasonally, and their winter menu includes a London Fog with lavender, but the cafe aptly named it Bloomfield Fog.This coffee bar uses a lavender Earl Grey to make their London Fog, available iced or hot.Instead of sugar, this Downtown spot uses honey to sweeten their floral tea latte.Called London After Midnight, their frothy version includes lavender.This cafe uses Earl Grey tea from a local tea shop just up the hill, Gryphon’s Tea.When in a pinch, grab a London Fog iced or hot from this national chain, which uses Italian bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender, instead of the classic Earl Grey tea.While De Fer does not offer a London Fog beverage, they have an Earl Grey Tea Cake, described as “Somewhere between bread and cake, this is a perfect anytime snack. Served with butter and lemon zest.”