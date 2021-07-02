Seven Pittsburgh places to get vegan ice cream that isn't sorbet

Millie's Homemade Ice Cream
Multiple locations. millieshomemade.com
Millie’s is still pretty new in Pittsburgh but has definitely become a staple for frozen treats. For vegans and those less dairy-inclined, they have a wide variety of flavors they carry in-shop, and in pints that can be found in your local grocery store. These include the current selection of dairy-free brownie batter, dairy-free mango, dairy-free mint chip, and blackout brownie.
Farmer x Baker
285 River Ave., Aspinwall. rootandheartfarm.com
Farmer x Baker is also a fairly new development in Pittsburgh, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t bringing the heat. With an all-vegan Thursday menu and a regular daily menu with plenty of vegan options, they’ve got you covered. Farmer x Baker has vegan soft serve made with an oat base. Current flavors have included the standard vanilla and strawberry, with specials including a sticky bun sundae and a new tahini coffee soft serve.
Sugar Spell Scoops1014 N. Canal St., Sharpsburg. sugarspellscoops.com
The menu for Sugar Spell Scoops is all vegan and made from a cashew base. They carry pints and even ice cream cakes. On their Instagram, you can check out flavors like dunk-a-roos, peanut butter ripple chip, freckled mint, and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake. The list is endless (and changes with the season) so watch online for what pint flavors they have available for purchase or at the scoop shop.
Page Dairy Mart4112 E. Carson St., South Side. pagedairymart.net
Page Dairy Mart is a Pittsburgh favorite, and they now carry an oat-based, dairy-free soft serve. You can choose from vanilla or any of the specialty flavors that include birthday cake, coffee, mint chocolate chip, mango, peanut butter, and more.
NatuRoll Creamery4318 Butler St., Lawrenceville. naturollcreamerypgh.com
NatuRoll Creamery offers hand-rolled ice cream with tons of toppings and mix-ins. Just choose from one of their many dairy-free bases like chocolate, vanilla, chai, matcha, and more, and then add your mix-ins. Popular vegan toppings including almonds, Oreos, sprinkles, cinnamon sugar, coconut, banana, blueberry, and other nuts and fruits.
Frio Creamery4127 Butler St., Lawrenceville. friocreamery.business.site
Frio has four creamy vegan ice creams made from a coconut cream/almond milk base. Flavors include vegan pistachio, vegan (and gluten-free) chocolate cookies and cream, vegan blueberry lavender, and vegan (and gluten-free) key lime pie.
Happy Day Dessert Factory906A Western Ave., North Side. happydaydessertfactory.com
Happy Day carries an almond milk-based soft serve option that comes in chocolate, vanilla, or chocolate-vanilla twist. The soft open for the shop was scheduled during the pandemic on March 16, 2020, but fortunately, it has survived lockdown and continues to serve up creamy, cold delights.