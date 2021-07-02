Seven Pittsburgh places to get vegan ice cream that isn't sorbet

Millie's Homemade Ice Cream

Multiple locations. millieshomemade.com

Millie’s is still pretty new in Pittsburgh but has definitely become a staple for frozen treats. For vegans and those less dairy-inclined, they have a wide variety of flavors they carry in-shop, and in pints that can be found in your local grocery store. These include the current selection of dairy-free brownie batter, dairy-free mango, dairy-free mint chip, and blackout brownie.



Farmer x Baker

285 River Ave., Aspinwall. rootandheartfarm.com

Farmer x Baker is also a fairly new development in Pittsburgh, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t bringing the heat. With an all-vegan Thursday menu and a regular daily menu with plenty of vegan options, they’ve got you covered. Farmer x Baker has vegan soft serve made with an oat base. Current flavors have included the standard vanilla and strawberry, with specials including a sticky bun sundae and a new tahini coffee soft serve.



Sugar Spell Scoops

Page Dairy Mart

NatuRoll Creamery

Frio Creamery

Happy Day Dessert Factory

Being vegan or lactose intolerant presents challenges when it comes to eating out. With the recent heatwave, many are flocking to local ice cream shops to cool off. If you don't eat dairy for whatever reason, your option is usually an icy, fruit-based sorbet, which can be delicious, but insufficient when you want something creamy. Luckily, there are a few places in Pittsburgh where you can satisfy that craving.The menu for Sugar Spell Scoops is all vegan and made from a cashew base. They carry pints and even ice cream cakes. On their Instagram, you can check out flavors like dunk-a-roos, peanut butter ripple chip, freckled mint, and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake. The list is endless (and changes with the season) so watch online for what pint flavors they have available for purchase or at the scoop shop.Page Dairy Mart is a Pittsburgh favorite, and they now carry an oat-based, dairy-free soft serve. You can choose from vanilla or any of the specialty flavors that include birthday cake, coffee, mint chocolate chip, mango, peanut butter, and more.NatuRoll Creamery offers hand-rolled ice cream with tons of toppings and mix-ins. Just choose from one of their many dairy-free bases like chocolate, vanilla, chai, matcha, and more, and then add your mix-ins. Popular vegan toppings including almonds, Oreos, sprinkles, cinnamon sugar, coconut, banana, blueberry, and other nuts and fruits.Frio has four creamy vegan ice creams made from a coconut cream/almond milk base. Flavors include vegan pistachio, vegan (and gluten-free) chocolate cookies and cream, vegan blueberry lavender, and vegan (and gluten-free) key lime pie.Happy Day carries an almond milk-based soft serve option that comes in chocolate, vanilla, or chocolate-vanilla twist. The soft open for the shop was scheduled during the pandemic on March 16, 2020, but fortunately, it has survived lockdown and continues to serve up creamy, cold delights.