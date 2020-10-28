Seven music events to shake your Boo-ty to this Halloween

click to enlarge Photo: Nick Prezioso Some Faith

The release event for Some Faith’s debut EP,, isn’t Halloween-themed explicitly, but it’s still going to be very heavy on the Halloween vibes. Taking place digitally on Devil’s Night, Some Faith members Indigo Baloch and Brian Sikes Howe say there will be spooky music, costumes, candy, horror movie clips, and plenty more, plus they plan to hang out before and after their performance with attendees.Halloween might be sarah huny young’s favorite holiday, so the artist and DJ wasn’t going to let Oct. 31, the third anniversary of Black women and femmes-led artist collective Mostbeautifullest (formerly Darkness is Spreading), pass by without a celebration. Grab a costume and your computer, and join huny, Deejay Aesthetics, DJ Jin & Juice, and Joshua Orange for a virtual evening of raving, tricks, and treats. The theme is Villains, and artist Corrine Jasmin will host the event. Watch and listen on their Twitch channel and hop on Zoom to say hello and show off your attire. The Zoom ID will be shared on Twitch the night of the event.This Halloween celebration at Black Forge Coffee House will take place half inside, half outside. Outdoors will be a socially distant beer garden with beers from Abjuration Brewing, coffee from Black Forge, and food from Blue Sparrow (food must be purchased to have beer). Inside will be music from Round Table Firm. Tickets are required for the show, but attendees don’t need to partake in the show to enjoy the beer garden.Dance the night away in your best costume to hit songs from the ’90s, 2K’s, and today. Expect giveaways and a costume contest at this 21+ Halloween event.Tool cover band, Parable, is taking the stage at Crafthouse Stage & Grill for a rockin’ Halloween performance. Wear a costume and lose yourself in Tool’s progressive metal catalog.Be prepared for a haunting good time when RadioActive, Everyone Hates Everything, and It Lives perform. Enjoy spooky drinks, a costume contest, and more. This event is 21 and over.Covering pop, rock, and reggae hits, local band Told Ya So is taking over the Mount Pleasant Helltown Taproom for a Halloween night spooktacular.