 Seven music events to shake your Boo-ty to this Halloween | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven music events to shake your Boo-ty to this Halloween

By

click to enlarge Some Faith - PHOTO: NICK PREZIOSO
Photo: Nick Prezioso
Some Faith
Fri., Oct. 30
(Virtual) Some Faith EP Release Livestream. 8 p.m. Free. facebook.com/somefaith666
 The release event for Some Faith’s debut EP, A Lesson In Patience, isn’t Halloween-themed explicitly, but it’s still going to be very heavy on the Halloween vibes. Taking place digitally on Devil’s Night, Some Faith members Indigo Baloch and Brian Sikes Howe say there will be spooky music, costumes, candy, horror movie clips, and plenty more, plus they plan to hang out before and after their performance with attendees.
click to enlarge Inaugural Darkness is Spreading event, in the lobby of the Ace Hotel - PHOTO: CAT SKOLNICKI
Photo: Cat Skolnicki
Inaugural Darkness is Spreading event, in the lobby of the Ace Hotel
Sat., Oct. 31
(Virtual) I Put a Spell on You. 8 p.m. Free. twitch.tv/mostbeautifullest
 Halloween might be sarah huny young’s favorite holiday, so the artist and DJ wasn’t going to let Oct. 31, the third anniversary of Black women and femmes-led artist collective Mostbeautifullest (formerly Darkness is Spreading), pass by without a celebration. Grab a costume and your computer, and join huny, Deejay Aesthetics, DJ Jin & Juice, and Joshua Orange for a virtual evening of raving, tricks, and treats. The theme is Villains, and artist Corrine Jasmin will host the event. Watch and listen on their Twitch channel and hop on Zoom to say hello and show off your attire. The Zoom ID will be shared on Twitch the night of the event.
Sat., Oct. 31
(IRL) Rockstober Masquerade Beer Garden. 6-10 p.m. Black Forge Coffee House II, 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $10. facebook.com/BlackForgeShopMcKeesRocks
 This Halloween celebration at Black Forge Coffee House will take place half inside, half outside. Outdoors will be a socially distant beer garden with beers from Abjuration Brewing, coffee from Black Forge, and food from Blue Sparrow (food must be purchased to have beer). Inside will be music from Round Table Firm. Tickets are required for the show, but attendees don’t need to partake in the show to enjoy the beer garden.

(IRL) A Nightmare At The Sportspage. 9 p.m. Leo’s Sports Page, 300 Bridge Road, New Kensington. $10. Search “Leo's Sports Page” on Facebook.
Dance the night away in your best costume to hit songs from the ’90s, 2K’s, and today. Expect giveaways and a costume contest at this 21+ Halloween event.

(IRL) Parable. 7 p.m. Crafthouse Stage & Grill, 5024 Curry Road, Whitehall. $7. facebook.com/CrafthouseStageGrill
 Tool cover band, Parable, is taking the stage at Crafthouse Stage & Grill for a rockin’ Halloween performance. Wear a costume and lose yourself in Tool’s progressive metal catalog.


(IRL) Brandy’s On Main Halloween Party. 6:30 p.m. Brandy’s Basement, 200 Main St., Irwin. $10. facebook.com/Brandysirwin
 Be prepared for a haunting good time when RadioActive, Everyone Hates Everything, and It Lives perform. Enjoy spooky drinks, a costume contest, and more. This event is 21 and over.

(IRL) Told Ya So! 6-9 p.m. Helltown Taproom, 13 Henry C. Frick St., Mount Pleasant. Free. facebook.com/Helltown15666
 Covering pop, rock, and reggae hits, local band Told Ya So is taking over the Mount Pleasant Helltown Taproom for a Halloween night spooktacular.

Trending

Check out this haunted Pittsburgh sightseeing tour for some social distancing fun
Takeout Review: Banh Mi & Ti
A conservative PAC is sending harmful and misleading texts about trans children to voters
Processing new perspectives with pictures and paddling
Meet Kolbe Cole, who could become Western Pa.’s second Black woman in Harrisburg, and help flip the state House in the process
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Music

Seven Days of Music: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

By Jordan Snowden

Plasmid “Tough Guy” — see Mon., Nov. 2

Playlist: Fall vibes in Pittsburgh

By Jordan Snowden

Playlist: Fall vibes in Pittsburgh

Seven Days of Music: Oct. 22-28

By Jordan Snowden

Back Alley Sound (left), Crank it Up album (right)

Helpin Aht! Records releases second compilation album: Helpin' Aht x Prevention Point Pittsburgh

By Jordan Snowden

Helpin Aht! Records releases second compilation album: Helpin' Aht x Prevention Point Pittsburgh
More »

Readers also liked…

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings

Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre

By Casey Taylor

Thundercat

Internationally acclaimed multilingual jazz band comes to Thunderbird Café and Music Hall for CD release party

By Jordan Snowden

Afro Yaqui Music Collective
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 28- 3, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

In memory of Alex Waters Gordon

In memory of Alex Waters Gordon

By Hannah Lynn

Playlist: Fall vibes in Pittsburgh

Playlist: Fall vibes in Pittsburgh

By Jordan Snowden

Bodiography

Bodiography reveals details on Movement Factory, an upcoming dance and performance venue coming to the North Side

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation