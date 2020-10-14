 Seven Days of Music: Oct. 22-28 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Music: Oct. 22-28

Live tunes from a backyard, back alley, and more this week in Pittsburgh

Thu., Oct. 22 (IRL)
Backyard Music Makers. 5-6 p.m. Millvale Community Library, 213 Grant Ave., Millvale. Free. millvalelibrary.org/programming
 Want to learn how to play music, instead of simply listening to it? Every Thursday, the Millvale Community Library hosts guitar lessons through Backyard Music Makers. Several guitars will be available on-site for use, but folks are strongly encouraged to bring their own if they have one. Workshops are also recorded and posted to Facebook for those unable (or wary) to attend in person.

Fri., Oct. 23 (IRL)
Mr. Smalls Cafe Street Series. 5 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theater, 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. Free. facebook.com/MrSmalls
 For the sixth week in a row, Mr. Smalls Theatre is bringing live music outside of the venue to Butler Street. Performing is Back Alley Sound and Big Blitz. Seating is first come, first serve, and street capacity is 80 people. Can’t make it Friday? The music continues on Saturday with Byron Nash, Different Places in Space, and Friends of Acousticafe, featuring Dru, Amy Melissen, and Sadie Freund.

Sat., Oct. 24 (IRL)
Murder for Girls. 4-7 p.m. Hollywood Gardens Bar, 169 Pinney St., Rochester. Free. facebook.com/mrdrforgirls
 Join melodic garage rock band, Murder for Girls as they perform outside at Hollywood Gardens Bar. Bring a chair, hear some tunes, and have some socially distant fun.


Sun., Oct. 25 (IRL)
Songs from the Steps. 2 p.m. Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall, 300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie. carnegiecarnegie.org
 The Music Hall may be closed, but that doesn’t mean the hall’s resident theater company, Stage 62, is unable to perform. With the Music Hall as a backdrop, hear Stage 62 play an open-air concert of songs “from the stage and screen” on a fall Sunday afternoon.

Mon., Oct. 26 (Music to stream)
Pittsburgh releases on Bandcamp
Did you know you can browse music by location on Bandcamp? Find a new local favorite by going to the “Search and discover music,” “browse all,” “browse by tag,” then “Pittsburgh.”

Tue., Oct. 27 (Music to stream)
Billy Strings. Search “Billy Strings” on YouTube.
Today would have been the first of two Billy String concerts at the Roxian Theatre, rescheduled from earlier this year at the onset of COVID-19. But here we are, still unable to have in-person, indoor concerts at so many venues. So instead, check out the bluegrass guitarist’s YouTube channel. In addition to music videos, there are full-length sets, cover videos, and more.

Wed., Oct. 28 (Music to stream)
Edging the Aftertimes. Crank it Up (Remastered). austinmeyers.bandcamp.com
 Originally released Jan. 3, 2007, experimental noise band Edging the Aftertimes has released a remastered version of Crank it Up. “Just in time for the end,” reads their Bandcamp page.

