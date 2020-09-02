 Seven Days of Music: Sept. 3-9 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 3-9

Pittsburgh’s got talent, an all-request playlist, punk and jazz all the way from Warsaw, and more

Thu., Sept. 3 (Music to stream)
WYEP’s 2020 Singer-Songwriter Competition. 2-3:30 p.m. wyep.org/singersongwriter2020
 Join 91.3FM WYEP as local musicians compete to win the public radio station’s 2020 Singer-Songwriter Competition. This year brings a virtual version of WYEP’s annual search for the region’s most talented singers, narrowed down to 60 finalists and streamed online in four rounds, the first kicking off this afternoon.

Fri., Sept. 4 (IRL)
Three Legged Dog. 8 p.m. Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, 103 Slade Lane, Warrendale. Free. jergels.com
 Is it unfair to recommend a band based primarily on its well-designed flyers? Perhaps, but we know folks are desperate for some live music, and cover band Three Legged Dog’s promo art of a Photoshopped dog and a robot couple chillin’ at the bar was a good enough reason for us to search out video of the guys belting out some rockin’ tunes and garnerning our approval.

Sat., Sept. 5 (Music to stream)
Pittsburgh Guitars Saturday Playlist. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 1305 E. Carson St., South Side. pittsburghguitars.com
 Every Saturday, Pittsburgh Guitars asks its customers to post song requests on Facebook for its in-store soundtrack. As of last week, the South Side guitar shop clocked in at almost 2,500 songs and over 175 hours of music. Listen in the store as you shop for banjos and amps, or play along at home by streaming “Pittsburgh Guitars Saturday Playlist” on Spotify.


Sun., Sept. 6 (Livestream)
Cindy DeAlmeida and Bill Caballero. 6:30 p.m. Musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on Facebook
 Heinz Hall may be closed, but the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra continues with live mini-performances every Sunday night from musicians quarantined at home. Tonight’s performance comes from PSO’s principal oboe Cindy DeAlmeida and principal horn Bill Caballero.

Mon., Sept. 7 (Livestream)
snwv. 8-9 p.m. onezeromusic.com:8000
 Unwind after a long Monday by listening to the ambient electronic tunes of Pittsburgh musician snwv. Make sure to log in on time: the weekly stream starts just before the event, and stops shortly after, according to snwv’s Facebook page.
click to enlarge Alex Freiheit and Waclaw Zimpel - PHOTO: COURTESY OF CITY OF ASYLUM
Photo: Courtesy of City of Asylum
Alex Freiheit and Waclaw Zimpel
Tue., Sept. 8 (Streaming)
Jazz Poetry Month: Waclaw Zimpel “PROGROM” featuring poet Alex Freiheit. 7-8:30 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. Free with registration. alphabetcity.org
 Polish spoken word poet and punk singer Alex Freiheit joins classically-trained alto-clarinetist Waclaw Zimpel in Warsaw for a night of jazz poetry. Longtime fans of City of Asylum will recognize Zimpel from his three sold-out solo shows in 2017. The 75-minute “PROGROM” includes an English translation.

Wed., Sept. 9 (IRL)
Colin McCann Band. 7 p.m. Crafthouse Stage & Grill, 5024 Curry Road, Whitehall. crafthousepgh.com
 For those who feel safe eating inside a restaurant during the pandemic, Crafthouse Stage and Grill is hosting live music on its indoor stage to provide entertainment while you dine. Catch the jazz, folk, and rock stylings of Colin McCann Band. Masks are required, and all guests must remain seated. Reservations are suggested.
Email your latest music happenings to music writer Jordan Snowden at jsnowden@pghcitypaper.com.

