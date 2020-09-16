 Seven Days of Music: Sept. 17-23 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 17-23

Mr. Smalls Café Street Series, outdoor jazz, spooky tunes, and more

Thu., Sept. 17 (Livestream & IRL)
Rich Zabinski Quartet. 6-9 p.m. 1700 Penn Ave., Strip District. Free.
 Con Alma is moving jazz away from Shadyside. With Chantal Joseph on vocals, the Rich Zabinski Quartet is set to play outside of 1700 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Food and drinks will be available from Con Alma’s food truck. Wary about social events? Zabinski is livestreaming the event on his Facebook. (facebook.com/rich.zabinski)

Fri., Sept. 18 (IRL)
The Mr. Smalls Café Street Series. 4 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre, Butler Street, Millvale. Free. facebook.com/mrsmalls
 Since Mr. Smalls Theatre can’t have music inside right now, they’re bringing it outdoors. Starting on Friday and going until Sunday, the concert venue will be taking over Butler Street in Millvale with performances from The Redlines, Wild Blue Yonder, Liz Berlin, Friends of AcoustiCafé, and more. This event is in conjunction with the Millvale Public Art Walk & Small Business Feature.
click to enlarge INEZ - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
INEZ
Sat., Sept. 19 (IRL)
INEZ. 8-9:30 p.m. Hazelwood Green, 4734 Second Ave., Hazelwood. $20-25. citytheatrecompany.org
 As City Theatre’s Drive-In Arts Festival continues, Pittsburgh-native and R&B/soul artist INEZ and The HSM (HomewoodSoundMachine) are set to perform songs from Voicemails and Conversations, INEZ’s debut album, which is an audio diary of her growth as a Black woman.

Sun., Sept. 20 (IRL)
Jessica Lee and Mark Strickland. 12-2 p.m. Friendship Perk & Brew, 300 S. Pacific Ave., Bloomfield. Free. perkandbrew.net
 Weather permitting, join vocalist Jessica Lee and guitarist Mark Strickland for an afternoon of jazz outside of Friendship Perk & Brew. The restaurant will be open to purchase drinks and food, and they ask patrons to enter through the back door. Bring a chair, and don’t forget your mask.


click to enlarge 7days_of_music-gravesthits-38.jpg
Mon., Sept. 23 (Music to stream)
Graveyard Rockers. Gravest Hits. graveyardrockers.bandcamp.com
 Ring in spooky szn a little early with Graveyard Rocker’s Gravest Hits, a compilation of Halloween covers and fall favorites, like “Monster Mash” and “Graveyard Cha Cha.” If the band sounds familiar, you might recall them from Cedar Point Halloweekends where they played for 14 years.

Tue., Sept. 22 (Livestream)
Virtual Open Mic. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Robinson Township Library. Free. robinsonlibrary.org
 Itching to perform, but don’t want to leave your house? Select Tuesdays this fall, the Robinson Township Library is hosting virtual open mic nights. Whether you want to take the virtual stage or sit back and enjoy the show, email bollandg@einetwork.net for access information and/or to put your name on the lineup.

Wed., Sept. 23 (IRL)
Experimental Guitar Night. 8-10:30 p.m. Hambone’s, 4207 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. hambonespgh.com
 Experimental Guitar Night at Hambone’s is starting back up again with social distancing and health precautions at the forefront. For the 14th event, performances include Jagtime Millionaire (Raymond Morin), John Potiseck (of Garage League), Sachem Orenda, Fred Gallart, and Thousandzz of Beez (Haunt Pawson).
Email your latest music happenings to music writer Jordan Snowden at jsnowden@pghcitypaper.com.

