Seven Days of Music: Sept. 17-23

Con Alma is moving jazz away from Shadyside. With Chantal Joseph on vocals, the Rich Zabinski Quartet is set to play outside of 1700 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Food and drinks will be available from Con Alma’s food truck. Wary about social events? Zabinski is livestreaming the event on his Facebook.Since Mr. Smalls Theatre can’t have music inside right now, they’re bringing it outdoors. Starting on Friday and going until Sunday, the concert venue will be taking over Butler Street in Millvale with performances from The Redlines, Wild Blue Yonder, Liz Berlin, Friends of AcoustiCafé, and more. This event is in conjunction with the Millvale Public Art Walk & Small Business Feature.As City Theatre’s Drive-In Arts Festival continues, Pittsburgh-native and R&B/soul artist INEZ and The HSM (HomewoodSoundMachine) are set to perform songs from, INEZ’s debut album, which is an audio diary of her growth as a Black woman.Weather permitting, join vocalist Jessica Lee and guitarist Mark Strickland for an afternoon of jazz outside of Friendship Perk & Brew. The restaurant will be open to purchase drinks and food, and they ask patrons to enter through the back door. Bring a chair, and don’t forget your mask.Ring in spooky szn a little early with Graveyard Rocker’s Gravest Hits, a compilation of Halloween covers and fall favorites, like “Monster Mash” and “Graveyard Cha Cha.” If the band sounds familiar, you might recall them from Cedar Point Halloweekends where they played for 14 years.Itching to perform, but don’t want to leave your house? Select Tuesdays this fall, the Robinson Township Library is hosting virtual open mic nights. Whether you want to take the virtual stage or sit back and enjoy the show, email bollandg@einetwork.net for access information and/or to put your name on the lineup.Experimental Guitar Night at Hambone’s is starting back up again with social distancing and health precautions at the forefront. For the 14th event, performances include Jagtime Millionaire (Raymond Morin), John Potiseck (of Garage League), Sachem Orenda, Fred Gallart, and Thousandzz of Beez (Haunt Pawson).