 Seven Days of Music: Sept. 10-16 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 10-16

Music at the drive-in, a virtual trip to Britain, jazz poetry, and more

By

click to enlarge seven-days-of-music-pittsburgh.jpg
Thu., Sept. 10 (IRL)
The Buckle Downs and The Living Street. 8-9:30 p.m. Hazelwood Green, 4734 Second Ave., Hazelwood. citytheatrecompany.org. $20-25.
 The Buckle Downs and The Living Street are kicking off City Theatre’s Drive-In Arts Festival for a night of rock and folk jams. For 12 nights, the fest takes place at Hazelwood Green and provides programming ranging from music to comedy to dance.

Fri., Sept. 11 (IRL)
Steel Panther. 8-11 p.m. Starlight Drive-In, 1985 North Main St., Butler. druskyent.com. $130-200.
 Another day, another drive-in concert! Taking the stage at Starlight Drive-In is Steel Panther, a comedy metal band known for its profane and humorous lyrics and exaggerated setup mocking the glam-metal lifestyle.

Sat., Sept. 12 (Livestream)
Oh, to be in Britain: A Musical Reminiscence. 7-8 p.m. britsburgh.com. Free
 As part of the Virtual Britsburgh Festival, Jon Tyillian joins friends and colleagues at Pittsburgh's Calvary Episcopal Church to present a musical journey through Britain with live poetry readings spread throughout. The event is free and takes place via Zoom, so grab a comfortable spot in your home and get ready to be transported to England.


click to enlarge Katie O - CP ILLUSTRATION: JOSIE NORTON
CP Illustration: Josie Norton
Katie O
Sun., Sept. 13 (Music to stream)
Edge of The X with Katie O. 7-11 p.m. 105.9 The X. 1059thex.iheart.com
 Every Sunday, The X’s Katie O gives Pittsburgh musicians radio air time during Edge of the X. Tune in at 7 p.m. and discover a new local favorite.

click to enlarge little-froggy-album-cover.jpg
Mon., Sept. 14 (Music to stream)
Splatter. “Little Froggy” splatter1001.bandcamp.com
 Ease into the work week with Splatter’s “Little Froggy.” The short, two-minute track is driven by the sparse plucks of a guitar and feels like the calm of sitting next to a body of water.

Tue., Sept. 15 (Streaming)
Pittsburgh City Paper’s Music section. pghcitypaper.com
 Looking to discover some new local tunes? As of last week, Pittsburgh City Paper is now publishing a music review every weekday, from track and album reviews to video premieres. Visit pghcitypaper.com and browse the “Music” tab under Arts and Entertainment.

Wed., Sept. 16 (livestream)
Off Minor Jazz "Nat King Cole, the Pianist." 7-8:15 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. Free with registration. alphabetcity.org
 It’s Jazz Poetry Month, and this week, City of Asylum’s Off Minor Jazz Series, a season of thematic jazz programs that focus on legendary musicians or specific techniques, is pairing with the Jazz Poetry festival. In this concert, drummer/curator Tom Wendt will talk about Nat “King” Cole’s history with the racial justice movement while participating in virtual collaborations with poets mónica teresa ortiz, Mansur Rajih (ICORN writer-in-residence from Yemen), Sara Borjas, and Grace Shuyi Liew.

Tags

Latest in Music

Track Review: "Garden" by Lyn Starr

By Jordan Snowden

Track Review: "Garden" by Lyn Starr

Details for third annual Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival announced

By Jordan Snowden

Details for third annual Highmark Blues &amp; Heritage Festival announced

EP Review: Insane Today by Cynimatics

By Kylie Thomas

EP Review: Insane Today by Cynimatics

Preserving Underground celebrates reopening at new location

By Jordan Snowden

Inside the old Preserving Underground location
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 9-15, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Audience in promotional video for Quantum Theatre's 2019 production of King Lear

Quantum Theatre to support local businesses with launch of NearBuy program

By Amanda Waltz

Details for third annual Highmark Blues &amp; Heritage Festival announced

Details for third annual Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival announced

By Jordan Snowden

11 anticipated September book releases

11 anticipated September book releases

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation