Seven Days of Music: Sept. 10-16

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Josie Norton Katie O

The Buckle Downs and The Living Street are kicking off City Theatre’s Drive-In Arts Festival for a night of rock and folk jams. For 12 nights, the fest takes place at Hazelwood Green and provides programming ranging from music to comedy to dance.Another day, another drive-in concert! Taking the stage at Starlight Drive-In is Steel Panther, a comedy metal band known for its profane and humorous lyrics and exaggerated setup mocking the glam-metal lifestyle.As part of the Virtual Britsburgh Festival, Jon Tyillian joins friends and colleagues at Pittsburgh's Calvary Episcopal Church to present a musical journey through Britain with live poetry readings spread throughout. The event is free and takes place via Zoom, so grab a comfortable spot in your home and get ready to be transported to England.Every Sunday, The X’s Katie O gives Pittsburgh musicians radio air time during Edge of the X. Tune in at 7 p.m. and discover a new local favorite.Ease into the work week with Splatter’s “Little Froggy.” The short, two-minute track is driven by the sparse plucks of a guitar and feels like the calm of sitting next to a body of water.Looking to discover some new local tunes? As of last week,is now publishing a music review every weekday, from track and album reviews to video premieres. Visit pghcitypaper.com and browse the “Music” tab under Arts and Entertainment.It’s Jazz Poetry Month, and this week, City of Asylum’s Off Minor Jazz Series, a season of thematic jazz programs that focus on legendary musicians or specific techniques, is pairing with the Jazz Poetry festival. In this concert, drummer/curator Tom Wendt will talk about Nat “King” Cole’s history with the racial justice movement while participating in virtual collaborations with poets mónica teresa ortiz, Mansur Rajih (ICORN writer-in-residence from Yemen), Sara Borjas, and Grace Shuyi Liew.