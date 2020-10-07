Seven Days of Music: Oct. 8-14

click to enlarge Photo: Emmai Alaquiva Treble NLS

Mix and mingle with members of the Pittsburgh arts community during the first-ever virtual happy hour from the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council. Treble NLS, the head teaching artist at 1Hood Media, and singer Jane West are set to perform, with an intermission between their sets. Attendees are encouraged to talk it up in the Zoom chat. Yes, it’s BYOB (it’s your house!).In the market for an intimate, socially-distanced dinner and jazz night out alone or with someone special? Well, Sprezzatura can offer just that and twice in one night. Choose from a 6 or 8 p.m. time slot for dinner and show, with music from Don Aliquo (sax), Jeff Grubbs (bass), and Eric Suseoff (guitar).Made up of vocalist Stevee Wellons and Cherly Rinovato, Soulful Femme is a breezy jazz-blues duo taking the stage in Steamworks Creative community listening room in Gibsonia. The room just recently opened back up after closures in March, and the volunteer-run venue says any support is greatly appreciated.Space Weather fans, rejoice! The local band released an instrumental version of its 2018 project,. Enjoy their prog rock without the distraction of words.Multi-instrumentalist, engineer, and producer Warren Pryde has had time to share some work of his own since quarantine. Check out this covers of Jay Reatard’s “I’m Watching You,” and “No Time.”Rapper Jay Braxx struggles with anxiety and depression. On Sept. 30, the 17th anniversary of his mother’s passing, the Pittsburgh artist dropped “Bad Vibes,” as a way to share with the public his personal journey with mental health.From Sommelier’s forthcoming debut album, which is yet to be named and currently in production, comes “Cassingle,” an indie-rock tune that showcases the artist’s deep vocals.