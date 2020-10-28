Seven Days of Music: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

click to enlarge Photo: Plasmid Plasmid “Tough Guy” — see Mon., Nov. 2

Pack a few pillows to pad your car and ensure extra noggin protection because it’s going to be hard not to headbang when electronic DJs Sullivan King and Riot Ten take the stage at Starlight Drive-In.The Strip District Terminal is partnering with Pittsburgh punk anthology ElectricBananaClub.net to bring bands A.T.S. and SPUDS together for an outdoor concert benefiting Life’sWork Western PA, a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with disabilities and other barriers thrive in the workplace. Each ticket entitles you to an approximately 8-foot space for up to two attendees from the same household.Join Code Orange for “BACK INSIDE THE GLASS,” a livestream performance placing the band at the center of “awe-inspiring virtual landscapes.” The set will feature special guests Machine Girl, Year Of The Knife (playing their LPin full), and Jesus Piece, kicking off the stream with brand-new sets delivered through a cinematic lens.The Washington Jazz Society’s Afterschool Music Program provides free music lessons, instruments, and classes to qualifying school-aged students in Washington County. Help raise money for the program during an afternoon of live jazz from Dan Baker and Friends, which also includes a brunch buffet.A mixture of house, hip hop, and more,from rapper and producer Yorel Tifsim is a playlist of instrumentals full of strong vibes.Ring in the Brick Shop’s grand reopening in the TRYP Hotel with music from the Rich Zabinski Quartet. The band includes Rick Matt on saxophone, Greg Lutz on keyboards, Chris McGraw on bass, and Rich Zabinski on drums.A ferocious energized track that makes you want to grab your skateboard and keep shredding, Plasmid’s cover of The Beastie Boys’ “Tough Guy” will help even the most weary of us push through hump day.