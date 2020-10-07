Seven Days of Music: Oct. 15-21

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Bob Mintzer Bob Mintzer

For the final Ligonier Night Market of the season, enjoy live music while exploring shops and local restaurants.Before it gets too cold, join Pittsburgh folk-rock duo The Living Street for another night of their soothing tunes performed on the Blind Pig Saloon’s patio.Join DJ Poptone and DJ Allsortz as they use Halloween songs, soul, funk, punk, and more to “conjure up an unholy symphony of ghastly grooves and terrifying tunes” during Spring Hill Brewing’s House of Wax. Along with the music will be “heady potions” from the brewery and plenty of food.Chase away the Sunday scaries by joining local musician Terry Goulding for a relaxing evening at Wano’s Pond while he plays solo acoustic hits, spanning from the ’60s to today.North Side rapper Lang’s latest release,, is both introspective and booming. His auto-tuned vocals are evocative of mumble rap, and his lyrics touch on personal image, faith, and more. Plus, each song on the project is named after a color.For the first time ever, all three records from Pittsburgh ’90s rock-punk band Creep are available for download. “A VERY special thanks to Bill Domiano and Matt Ferrante for getting those tunes out into [the] big ole' internet world and keeping them alive,” reads a Facebook post announcement. “All proceeds now through the end of October will be donated to Rock For Life charities.”As of September, MCG Jazz hosts a live chat session each month with an artist who has recorded on the MCG Jazz label. October’s artist is Grammy award-winning Bob Mintzer. Mintzer and host Marty Ashby will discuss the artist’s latest musical endeavors and how his work has been affected by the pandemic. Get questions ready, because those watching the event will be able to join in on the interview.