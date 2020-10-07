 Seven Days of Music: Oct. 15-21 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Music: Oct. 15-21

Ghastly grooves, acoustic music by a pond, and more

By

seven-days-of-music-pittsburgh.jpg
Thu., Oct. 15 (IRL)
The Ligonier Night Market. 5-9 p.m. 120 E. Main St., Ligonier. Free. ligonier.com/events
 For the final Ligonier Night Market of the season, enjoy live music while exploring shops and local restaurants.

Fri., Oct. 16 (IRL)
The Living Street. 7:30 p.m. Blind Pig Saloon, 1100 Seventh St., New Kensington. $5. facebook.com/thelivingstreetmusic
 Before it gets too cold, join Pittsburgh folk-rock duo The Living Street for another night of their soothing tunes performed on the Blind Pig Saloon’s patio.

Sat., Oct. 17 (IRL)
House of Wax. 2-9 p.m. Spring Hill Brewing, 1958 Varley St., Spring Garden. Free. facebook.com/springhillbrewing
 Join DJ Poptone and DJ Allsortz as they use Halloween songs, soul, funk, punk, and more to “conjure up an unholy symphony of ghastly grooves and terrifying tunes” during Spring Hill Brewing’s House of Wax. Along with the music will be “heady potions” from the brewery and plenty of food.


Sun., Oct. 18 (IRL)
Terry Goulding. 5-8 p.m. Wano’s Pond, 2120 Lincoln Ave., Latrobe. Free. Search “Terry Goulding” on Facebook.
Chase away the Sunday scaries by joining local musician Terry Goulding for a relaxing evening at Wano’s Pond while he plays solo acoustic hits, spanning from the ’60s to today.

click to enlarge 7daysmusic42lang.jpg
Mon., Oct. 19 (Music to stream)
Lang. Hues. Search “Lang - Topic” on YouTube.
North Side rapper Lang’s latest release, Hues, is both introspective and booming. His auto-tuned vocals are evocative of mumble rap, and his lyrics touch on personal image, faith, and more. Plus, each song on the project is named after a color.

Tue., Oct. 20 (Music to stream)
Creep. creep3.bandcamp.com
 For the first time ever, all three records from Pittsburgh ’90s rock-punk band Creep are available for download. “A VERY special thanks to Bill Domiano and Matt Ferrante for getting those tunes out into [the] big ole' internet world and keeping them alive,” reads a Facebook post announcement. “All proceeds now through the end of October will be donated to Rock For Life charities.”
click to enlarge Bob Mintzer - PHOTO: COURTESY OF BOB MINTZER
Photo: Courtesy of Bob Mintzer
Bob Mintzer
Wed., Oct. 21 (Virtual)
Bob Mintzer "Ask The Artist" Interview. 7 p.m. Free. mcgjazz.org
 As of September, MCG Jazz hosts a live chat session each month with an artist who has recorded on the MCG Jazz label. October’s artist is Grammy award-winning Bob Mintzer. Mintzer and host Marty Ashby will discuss the artist’s latest musical endeavors and how his work has been affected by the pandemic. Get questions ready, because those watching the event will be able to join in on the interview.

