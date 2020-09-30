Seven Days of Music: Oct. 1-7

click to enlarge Photo: Chip & The Charge Ups

Grab your cowboy boots and close friends and family; Granger Smith is bringing his country stylings to Starlight Drive-In. Maybe his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr., will be there, too.Doesn’t Grateful Dead’s music just sound better outdoors? Phil Bombs is a collection of people covering songs from the legendary rock band, and to kick off the weekend, they’re playing outside at The Blind Pig, weather permitting.Six months after the drop of, Pittsburgh rock band Chip & The Charge Ups is finally able to celebrate with an album release party at Jergel’s. Admission is free, and Pa. restaurant restrictions apply.The Talking Heads may not be touring anymore, but tribute band Start Making Sense is. The 7-10 piece band takes pride in recreating the music of the entire Talking Heads career by channeling David Byrne’s on-stage energy in their performances.Have you heard thathas a new music intern? Kylie Thomas is a Point Park University student, and she wrote a sensational review of “The Pain Has A Purpose” by new Pittsburgh band Some Faith. Give both Kylie and Some Faith a warm welcome by checking it out. Search “The Pain Has A Purpose” at pghcitypaper.com.If you haven’t already, go listen to, the latest album from R&B collective Spillage Village. It features Pittsburgh hip-hop musician Benji. and was created at the beginning of quarantine while the collective was living together for two months in Atlanta.Don’t miss avant-garde cassette label’sby Tiger Lily. The experimental, electronic project touches on how formative moments can pass by without you realizing. “This is an ode to childhood and coming of age, but also to the future,” reads the Bandcamp page. “Don’t let past ties keep you back, but don’t abandon them as you move forward.”