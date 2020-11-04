Seven Days of Music: Nov. 5-11

click to enlarge The Deep Roots (see Tue., Nov. 10)

Pretend it’s not 2020 by taking a trip to Mansion on Fifth’s Oak Room Pub, which recalls dining clubs from the early 1990s. Sip on Prohibition-era classics while enjoying renditions of classic and contemporary jazz and blues from Casey Deely. It is still 2020, however, so masks are required, and food must be purchased in order to consume alcohol.Surf-rock band The Turbosonics and musician Chuck Olson are coming together to help raise money for North Hills Community Outreach, a nonprofit that focuses on people in crisis, hardship, and poverty. The Turbosonics kick off the livestream event, before Olson joins the band for a set of classic covers.On the first Saturday of every month, the founders of the Afro-American Music Institute host a night of good music, food, and fun on the loading dock of their school. For the November edition, music comes from Dr J. (keyboard), Mr. Dan Wasson (bass), Dr. Ken Foley (drums), Mr. Hillary Borneo (steel pan pianist), and Mrs. Pamela Johnson (vocalist).Get into the fall spirit with this playlist, featuring artists from Pittsburgh and beyond.Each Monday, Maurice Rickard, aka snwv, a local ambient electronic artist, hosts a live improvisation session. Watch and relax to his mellow, abstract beats.This debut album from rock and roll band The Deep Roots of Pittsburgh was inspired by American rhythm and blues, jazz, country, and the lyrics of Bob Dylan.“Everyone has lost something to COVID-19. Something that is never coming back. Some have lost loved ones, jobs, and livelihoods, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them. For most of us, the challenge is to just keep plowing ahead, faced with so much uncertainty,” states the group's Bandcamp page. “Butis also a statement of optimism. A decision has been made to go in a new direction that will hopefully be better. Kind of ironic for a four-piece rock band working in the tradition of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Kinks that took its name from.”Formed in early 2017, Robin and Bob are a musical duo that mixes blues, rock, folk, and old country. They are taking the stage at Crafthouse for a night of live music and fun.