 Seven Days of Music: Nov. 5-11 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Music: Nov. 5-11

Bands to see in real life, and new music to discover streaming, this week in Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge The Deep Roots (see Tue., Nov. 10)
The Deep Roots (see Tue., Nov. 10)
Thu., Nov. 5 (IRL)
Casey Deely. 5:30 p.m. Mansions on Fifth, 5105 Fifth Ave., Shadyside. Free. facebook.com/MansionsOnFifth
Pretend it’s not 2020 by taking a trip to Mansion on Fifth’s Oak Room Pub, which recalls dining clubs from the early 1990s. Sip on Prohibition-era classics while enjoying renditions of classic and contemporary jazz and blues from Casey Deely. It is still 2020, however, so masks are required, and food must be purchased in order to consume alcohol.

Fri., Nov. 6 (Livestream)
Got It Covered 2020. 8 p.m. facebook.com/NorthHillsCommunityOutreach
 Surf-rock band The Turbosonics and musician Chuck Olson are coming together to help raise money for North Hills Community Outreach, a nonprofit that focuses on people in crisis, hardship, and poverty. The Turbosonics kick off the livestream event, before Olson joins the band for a set of classic covers.

Sat., Nov. 7 (IRL)
Jazz at the Loading Dock. 7 p.m. Afro-American Music Institute, 7131 Hamilton Ave., Homewood. $20 suggested donation. facebook.com/aamipgh
 On the first Saturday of every month, the founders of the Afro-American Music Institute host a night of good music, food, and fun on the loading dock of their school. For the November edition, music comes from Dr J. (keyboard), Mr. Dan Wasson (bass), Dr. Ken Foley (drums), Mr. Hillary Borneo (steel pan pianist), and Mrs. Pamela Johnson (vocalist).


Sun., Nov. 8 (Music to Stream)
‘Fall vibes in PGH’ on Pittsburgh City Paper’s Spotify
 Get into the fall spirit with this playlist, featuring artists from Pittsburgh and beyond.

Mon., Nov. 9 (Livestream)
snwv. 8-9 p.m. twitch.tv/onezeromusic
Each Monday, Maurice Rickard, aka snwv, a local ambient electronic artist, hosts a live improvisation session. Watch and relax to his mellow, abstract beats.

Tue., Nov. 10 (Music to Stream)
The Deep Roots of Pittsburgh. Never Coming Back. thedeeprootspittsburgh.bandcamp.com
 This debut album from rock and roll band The Deep Roots of Pittsburgh was inspired by American rhythm and blues, jazz, country, and the lyrics of Bob Dylan.

“Everyone has lost something to COVID-19. Something that is never coming back. Some have lost loved ones, jobs, and livelihoods, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them. For most of us, the challenge is to just keep plowing ahead, faced with so much uncertainty,” states the group's Bandcamp page. “But Never Coming Back is also a statement of optimism. A decision has been made to go in a new direction that will hopefully be better. Kind of ironic for a four-piece rock band working in the tradition of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Kinks that took its name from The Lord of the Rings.”


Wed., Nov. 11 (IRL)
Robin and Bob. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Crafthouse Stage & Grill, 5024 Curry Road, Whitehall. Free. facebook.com/CrafthouseStageGrill
 Formed in early 2017, Robin and Bob are a musical duo that mixes blues, rock, folk, and old country. They are taking the stage at Crafthouse for a night of live music and fun.

Trending

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Margaret Atwood helps raise money for Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures with online Pittsburgh appearance
Why Pittsburgh is redesigning streets to help drivers slow down
Black-led community spotlight: Gwen’s Girls empowers Pittsburgh girls and young women
Pittsburgh stylist Chi Ilochi uses her company to heal, help, and inspire through clothing
Even before COVID, Pennsylvania's wage growth slowed under Trump
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Music

Portrait People’s first full-length album ruminates on its progress as a band

By Kylie Thomas

Portrait People

Pioneer Records chooses Pablito Uri as next Pioneer Star

By Jordan Snowden

Pablito Uri

Seven Days of Music: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

By Jordan Snowden

Plasmid “Tough Guy” — see Mon., Nov. 2

Seven music events to shake your Boo-ty to this Halloween

By Jordan Snowden

Seven music events to shake your Boo-ty to this Halloween
More »

Readers also liked…

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings

Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre

By Casey Taylor

Thundercat

Internationally acclaimed multilingual jazz band comes to Thunderbird Café and Music Hall for CD release party

By Jordan Snowden

Afro Yaqui Music Collective
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 4-10, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Here are some videos to distract you from fear and dread

Here are some videos to distract you from fear and dread

By Hannah Lynn

Photo of a Pog collection submitted to The Warhol's Gen-Z Time Capsule

The Andy Warhol Museum showcases young voices with Gen-Z Time Capsule project

By Amanda Waltz

Maria Caruso (left) and David Colaizzi (right) at the future Movement Factory

Bodiography reveals details on Movement Factory, an upcoming dance and performance venue coming to the North Side

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation