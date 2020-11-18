Seven Days of Music: Nov. 19-25

click to enlarge “I Should've Known Better” cover art (see Mon., Nov. 23)

Third Thursday Bluegrass at Hop Farm Brewing is back. Join the urban farmhouse brewery and brew pub for two sets of local music and great food (if you’re going to enjoy their craft beers).Shake your groove thang with Shelly Duff at 1700 Penn, the umbrella location for Helltown Taproom and Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop. Aviva Brick Oven will be on site with wood-fired pizzas and more.Instead of listening to music, go buy (or browse) some! It’s The Pittsburgh Record Convention’s 50th show, where music lovers of all kinds can find LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, posters, and memorabilia.It’s easy to have a catchy bassline in a rap song, and the beat in local rapper Juss Jala’s latest tune “Muddy Waters” is throbbing and infectious. But the artist brings an equally dazzling lyrical flow to the mix.If you’ve recently been through a break-up, Gene The Werewolf’s “I Should’ve Known Better” can be your anthem. “No more tears will hit the floor,” belts vocalist Jon Belan. “’Cause I don’t want you anymore.”Missed last week’s Yinz Citizen virtual concert fundraiser benefitting 412 Food Rescue? Relive the full event with a huge lineup of Pittsburgh favorites including Buffalo Rose, Mars Jackson, Scott Blasey, and Brittney Chantele at yinzcitizen.com.Happy Thanksgiving Eve! Before filling up on food, spend the night listening to rock covers from the ’80s and the ’90s to now.