Seven Days of Music: Nov. 12-18

click to enlarge CP Photos: Jared Wickerham INEZ (left) and The Homeless Gospel Choir (right) are part of Yinz Citizen, a virtual concert raising money for local nonprofit 412 Food Rescue

Inspired by Lady Gaga’s Global Citizen worldwide event, Yinz Citizen is a virtual concert featuring a ton of Pittsburgh bands and musicians that will raise money for local nonprofit 412 Food Rescue. Musical performances include Anti-Flag, Joe Gruscheky and the Houserockers, The Commonheart, INEZ, Squonk Opera, Funky Fly Project, Byron Nash, The Homeless Gospel Choir, and more. The event is hosted by award-winning advice columnist Natalie Bencivegna and local comedian Day Bracey, and includes appearances by special celebrity guests including Andrew McCutchen, T.J. Watt, and Wiz Khalifa.Welcome Kirsten, singer of rock-jazz band Paging Doctor Moon, to the Steel City when she performs at 1700 Penn, the umbrella location for Helltown Taproom 15222 and Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop. Kirsten recently relocated from New York City to Pittsburgh after five years of performing as a solo artist in the city that never sleeps. Paging Doctor Moon is set to release its debut album in March 2021.Alt-rock band The Elemental is celebrating the release of its new EPwith a livestream performance. The band is setting up inside Obey House Tavern and streaming to your preferred device along with turbo-prog trio Flock of Walri and singer-songwriter Victoria Susan.Every Sunday in November, independent music site The Alternative hosts Streaming Sundays on Twitch, where indie bands get a chance to perform, and fans can chat without being shushed during a show. The sets are booked by DLTSGDOM! Collective’s Brett Shumaker, and this week features Pittsburgh’s Portrait People, Seattle's Antonioni, Arcadia Grey from Indiana, and the Weak Days from Michigan.The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council is hosting an artist workshop, where musician Amber Epps will discuss tools needed to strengthen an artist’s brand, including, and not limited to, bios, one sheets, and electronic press kits (EPKs). The event will take place via Zoom, and participants will receive the link once registered.In, There You Are’s second release of the year, the band blends blues, alt, and garage rock. The rock duo is made up of Matt Bean and TV's NORM's Tom Chorba.Spend your Wednesday basking in the adventurous sounds of Experimental Guitar Night. This edition features performances from Jagtime Millionaire (Raymond Morin), John Potiseck (of Garage League), Sachem Orenda, Scythian (Fred Gallart), and Thousandzz of Beez (Haunt Pawson).