Seven Days of Music: Nov. 12-18

Yinz Citizen. 8-10 p.m. Free, donations accepted. yinzcitizen.com
Inspired by Lady Gaga’s Global Citizen worldwide event, Yinz Citizen is a virtual concert featuring a ton of Pittsburgh bands and musicians that will raise money for local nonprofit 412 Food Rescue. Musical performances include Anti-Flag, Joe Gruscheky and the Houserockers, The Commonheart, INEZ, Squonk Opera, Funky Fly Project, Byron Nash, The Homeless Gospel Choir, and more. The event is hosted by award-winning advice columnist Natalie Bencivegna and local comedian Day Bracey, and includes appearances by special celebrity guests including Andrew McCutchen, T.J. Watt, and Wiz Khalifa.
Fri., Nov. 13 (IRL)
Kirsten of Paging Doctor Moon. 6-9 p.m. 1700 Penn Ave, Strip District. Free. facebook.com/1700pennave
Welcome Kirsten, singer of rock-jazz band Paging Doctor Moon, to the Steel City when she performs at 1700 Penn, the umbrella location for Helltown Taproom 15222 and Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop. Kirsten recently relocated from New York City to Pittsburgh after five years of performing as a solo artist in the city that never sleeps. Paging Doctor Moon is set to release its debut album in March 2021.
Sat., Nov. 14 (Livestream)
The Elemental EP Release Show. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Free. facebook.com/elementalpgh
Alt-rock band The Elemental is celebrating the release of its new EP Lovely Distraction with a livestream performance. The band is setting up inside Obey House Tavern and streaming to your preferred device along with turbo-prog trio Flock of Walri and singer-songwriter Victoria Susan.
Sun., Nov. 15 (Livestream)
The Alternative’s Streaming Sundays. 7 p.m. Free. twitch.tv/getalternative
Every Sunday in November, independent music site The Alternative hosts Streaming Sundays on Twitch, where indie bands get a chance to perform, and fans can chat without being shushed during a show. The sets are booked by DLTSGDOM! Collective’s Brett Shumaker, and this week features Pittsburgh’s Portrait People, Seattle's Antonioni, Arcadia Grey from Indiana, and the Weak Days from Michigan.
Mon., Nov. 16 (Virtual)
Essential Tools for Music Artists. 6-8 p.m. $10. pittsburghartscouncil.org
The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council is hosting an artist workshop, where musician Amber Epps will discuss tools needed to strengthen an artist’s brand, including, and not limited to, bios, one sheets, and electronic press kits (EPKs). The event will take place via Zoom, and participants will receive the link once registered.
Tue., Nov. 17 (Music to Stream)
There You Are's El Dorado. there-you-are.bandcamp.com
In El Dorado, There You Are’s second release of the year, the band blends blues, alt, and garage rock. The rock duo is made up of Matt Bean and TV's NORM's Tom Chorba.
Wed., Nov. 18 (IRL)
Experimental Guitar Night #14. 8-10 p.m. The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination, 5006 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/IFCenter
Spend your Wednesday basking in the adventurous sounds of Experimental Guitar Night. This edition features performances from Jagtime Millionaire (Raymond Morin), John Potiseck (of Garage League), Sachem Orenda, Scythian (Fred Gallart), and Thousandzz of Beez (Haunt Pawson).