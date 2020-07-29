Seven Days of Music: July 30-Aug. 5

click to enlarge Photo: Tim Saccenti Code Orange

Following the band’s livestreamed record release show at an empty Roxian Theatre, Code Orange is back with UNDER THE SKIN. This time, broadcasting live from The Theatre Factory in Trafford, the performance will feature the full band with a stripped-down and reimagined presentation of tracks spanning Code Orange’s entire catalog. Exclusive merch, along with a new limited-edition vinyl pressing of Code Orange’s new LP,, will be available during the livestream event via the band’s webstore.In lieu of their live Summer Concert Series, Allegheny County Parks are featuring acoustic performances by local artists in unique county park settings as part of their Parks Unplugged Video Series. The program runs every Friday at 7 p.m. through Sept. 4. This week is a performance by electro-pop artist Tupelo Donovan. See who’s playing next at alleghenycounty.us., a compilation of experimental electronic music benefiting the Bukit Bail Fund, is “both a collective call from the participating artists to abolish policing and prisons, and a fundraising effort to aid Bukit Bail Fund’s ongoing work to support those incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail.” On top of supporting a good cause, you may discover your next favorite artist.Hey, it’s Sunday if you’re keeping track. Chill out today with our "Music to Relax to" playlist on Spotify. It features Buffalo Rose, Michael Kiwanuka, Lauryn Hill, and more.The debut release from independent rapper Guapo Lennon is both lyrically compelling and melodic. Lennon takes you on an emotional journey while providing beats you could bump at any party (when social gatherings are allowed, of course).JB fans, today is the today he would have graced the stage at PPG Paints Arena. Instead, may I suggest a Justin Bieber sing-a-long at home? This way, you can belt along to old hits like “One Less Lonely Girl,” and “Baby.”, a biographical drama film based on the life of singer Aretha Franklin, is tentatively scheduled to be released this December. Jennifer Hudson plays the legendary Queen of Soul, who died in 2018. Before the movie comes out, brush up on your Franklin knowledge withon Hulu, a documentary presenting the live recording of Aretha Franklin's albumat The New Temple Missionary in 1972.