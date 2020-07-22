Seven Days of Music: July 23-July 29

Swampwalk. crushed. swampwalkin.bandcamp.com
Oh, the tender ups and downs of having a crush. Wanting to lose yourself in that other person, but also the uncertainty, the vulnerability. In Swampwalk’s latest release crushed, the electronic artist chronicles those very familiar emotions with delightful lyrics and lots of synths. All proceeds from the short EP will be donated to Project T (Pittsburgh's Trans-Led Transitional Housing program, a project of SisTers PGH).
Fri., July 24 (music to stream)
Rave Ami. raveamiii.bandcamp.com
Gear up for Rave Ami’s livestream event on Sat., July 25 by brushing up on their music catalog. I suggest starting with All Great Bands Break Up, moving to Mock Pop, and finishing with Nausea Ad Nauseam. But really, just follow your heart, or ears. The livestream takes place from 2-2:45 p.m. on Dry Bones Skate Shop's Instagram (@drybonesskateshop) and Facebook (@drybonesdyes) pages.
C. Scott. 2-5 p.m. ShurSave, Bloomfield
Fans of electronic artist C. Scott may be familiar with his Shur Save Flips beat tape series. A native Pittsburgher, Scott says the Bloomfield grocery store is “one of the last places in the area that feels like the Pittsburgh of my childhood.” With the news that ShurSave is closing and becoming a Community Market grocery store operated by Giant Eagle, Scott is planning to set up in the parking lot, rain or shine, to play music on the last day of ShurSave’s operations.
“We're still in a pandemic, so if you show up, wear a mask and keep your distance,” reads the Facebook event. “I didn't manage to actually get permission, so we're gonna play this one by ear. If I'm told to leave, we'll move or figure something else out. I live around the way so maybe a lil block party? IDK. Really doing this off the cuff for the love of the Shur-Save y'all.”
Sun., July 26 (IRL)
Tropidelic, Stationary Pebbles. 8-11 p.m. Starlight Drive-In, Butler eventbrite.com. $90+
Drive-ins aren’t just for movies anymore. In an effort to bring live music to fans in a socially distant way, Drusky Entertainment is bringing bands and musicians to Starlight Drive-In. Six-piece funk reggae band Tropidelic is up first, along with Pittsburgh’s Stationary Pebbles. One ticket is good for one car of up to four people. For all the guidelines and restrictions, visit druskyent.com.
Mon., July 27 (Music to Stream)
INEZ. Voicemails and Conversations. Spotify
Throwback ... Monday? The resplendent Voicemails and Conversations dropped in December, but seems even more relevant now as content featuring the Black experience is on the rise. On the album, INEZ passionately chronicles her navigation through love and growth as a Black woman. If the project is something you enjoy, you can support the local artist via Indiegogo to help her secure funding for merch, visual and physical content, marketing, and live-sound equipment.
Tue., July 28 (Music to stream)
Bon Iver. "PDLIF." Any streaming service
On this day, in a coronavirus-free world, Bon Iver would be performing on Stage AE’s outdoor stage. Instead, we’ll have to fill the void with "PDLIF." The serene, uplifting track, whose title stands for “Please Don’t Live In Fear,” was created during quarantine and features contributions from Kacy Hill, Joseph K. Rainey, Eli Teplin, Devin Hoffman, and Rob Moose. All proceeds from the song are being donated to Direct Relief, a non-profit organization that aids in the delivery of personal protective equipment to frontline workers.
Wed., July 29 (Music to stream)
Summer Fruit Salad Mix. Pittsburgh City Paper’s Spotify
Juicy watermelon, crisp grapes — our tongues get all the fun. Let your ears enjoy something refreshing with CP’s Summer Fruit Salad playlist. It’s sweet in your ears, just like a fruit salad in your mouth.