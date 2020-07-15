Seven Days of Music: July 16-22

Since the onset of social distancing and the cancelation of in-person concerts, Live Nation has been filling the music void with livestreams of both audience-free performances and previously-recorded shows from musicians around the world. Tonight, catch Billy Strings as he plays live from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. A portion of proceeds will benefit Backline, ACLU, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.Closing out The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s special two-week pairing of Friday evening "Piano Masters" broadcasts is Daniil Trifonov. According to the PSO, Trifonov will share “his unbelievable artistry in a spectacular performance with Manfred Honeck and the PSO of Rachmaninoff’s 'Piano Concerto No. 2' from Berlin, Germany in May 2016.”Your mouth and nose may be covered, but your ears and eyes won’t be! Bask in the dazzling, bright colors and rockin’ voice of Freddie Mercury during Laser Queen at the Buhl Planetarium. Tickets are available on-site and seating capacity is extremely limited. Seats and armrests are sanitized between each show.Curb the "Sunday scaries" with Tai Chirovsky’s newly released album,. The project will thoroughly relax and calm your soul, especially the opening track, “sunrise.” The tune features the gentle tweets of waking birds as Chirovsky coos over the melody.Don’t let Andrew Muse’s sweet voice and minimal bedroom pop tune fool you. In “Ain’t Nothing New to Me,” the queer Black musician sings of the unfortunate familiarity of racism in America. “Cops are like cemeteries / You hold your breath every time one comes by / You hold your breath /And then you die.”In May, local booking collective Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! released a compilation album to raise money for DIY music venue The Mr. Roboto Project. On July 3, they released a second compilation, featuring both out-of-town and local acts, like Scratchy Blanket, Dinosoul, and The Zells.“It's uncertain when it'll be safe for them to host shows again, and we want them to be able to continue to pay their rent and stick around for a long time,” reads the Bandcamp description. Along with benefiting Roboto, 25% of proceeds will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.About two months ago, WYEP’s Joey Spehar debuted Drive Time, a virtual music quiz show where he brings in local music lovers and asks trivia questions in three categories: Multiple choice, guess that album, and name that tune. Watch live or go back and check out episode 13 on Facebook. It features WYEP’s Liz Felix facing off against’s own Jordan Snowden.